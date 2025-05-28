GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have become wildly popular for their dramatic weight-loss effects, with high-profile names like Oprah Winfrey and Sharon Osbourne openly backing their use.

But now, a worrying new side effect—dubbed 'Ozempic teeth'—is causing concern. From discolouration to severe dental decay, users are reporting a range of unexpected oral health issues, prompting medical experts to warn that the risks could go far deeper than just the surface.

What's Causing 'Ozempic teeth'?

Compounds like Ozempic function by dulling hunger cues, which minimises the stimulation of salivary glands. This, in turn, helps users reduce meal intake and ultimately lose weight.

Dr. Michele Green, a world-renowned cosmetic dermatologist with a private practice in the Upper East Side of NYC, provided more context to the consequences of lowered salivary glands, advising that the corollary effect—having a dry mouth—leaves the teeth at risk of cavity infections and decay as the mouth loses its 'natural ability to cleanse teeth.'

In her words to the Daily Mail, 'saliva is crucial for protecting teeth, as it helps remove food particles, neutralises acids produced by bacteria in the mouth and provides essential minerals that strengthen tooth enamel.'

Acid Reflux

Unfortunately, the dry-mouth effect, medically termed xerostomia, is only one of the many adverse effects of 'Ozempic teeth.'

Countless GLP-1 users have also confirmed experiencing stomach and digestive problems. While this is only a side effect, it goes beyond signalling your body's reaction to the drug. When people experience acid reflux, gastric acid moves up to the oesophagus and reaches the mouth.

According to Dr. Victoria Holden of The Briar's Dental Centre, 'the stomach is very acidic, and if the patients are having that acid come up into their oral cavity, then it really is quite damaging to the teeth.' 'Stomach acid can weaken and dissolve the enamel,' New York City-based obesity medicine doctor Dr. Daniel Rosen explained, 'making teeth more likely to decay.'

When people suffer from Ozempic teeth due to acid-triggered weakening, they tend to experience a broken dental structure, discolouration, and heightened teeth sensitivity.

Nausea, Vomiting, and Dehydration

Nausea, vomiting, and dehydration are not shocking side effects. In fact, they are linked to acid flux, as medical observations confirm that they are the body's response to delayed gastric emptying and slow digestion, which is also the root cause of acid reflux.

Dr. Green, mentioned earlier, had confirmed that consistent vomiting worsens enamel wear. Again, artificial dehydration induced by these weight loss drugs may cause users to develop bad breath and receding gums, in addition to the risk of cavity decay.

Oral Complications: Are They That Deep?

Oral complications aren't just about bad breath and damaged teeth. Beyond the lost aesthetics lie more concerning issues: nutritional deficiencies, chronic inflammation throughout the body, and costly dental restoration procedures.

For diabetic or obese patients, this can mean an even worse life quality, leading to further care costs and medical complications, as initially-administered drugs—GLP-1s—may no longer be effective treatments, neither for their earlier health conditions nor the most present one.

As of now, Ozempic teeth isn't the only recently discovered side effect of GLP-1 drugs. Others now joining the trend include Ozempic mouth, Ozempic face, and Ozempic butt, all of which are characterised by severe wrinkles and folds that give patients an appearance of premature ageing.