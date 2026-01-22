The quiet suburbs of North Carolina were shattered when a teenage boy turned a shotgun on his own family and neighbours. Among the victims of the Hedingham mass shooting was the suspect's own sibling, leaving a community searching for answers in the wake of such a senseless act. As investigators delved into the motives, they uncovered a chilling admission from a young man who had once seemed like any other student.

An eighteen-year-old took responsibility on Wednesday for a 2022 mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, that resulted in five fatalities. Shortly before his court case was set to begin, he entered a guilty plea for murder and various additional offences, including the killing of his older brother and a police officer.

Reports by the Associated Press confirmed that Austin David Thompson pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder. He also admitted to dual charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as a single count for the shooting of a law enforcement official.

At the age of fifteen, Thompson reportedly targeted his Raleigh neighbourhood, resulting in the deaths of his brother, James Thompson, and victims Nicole Connors, fifty-two, Gabriel Torres, a twenty-nine-year-old officer, Mary Marshall, thirty-four, and Susan Karnatz, forty-nine. Although a trial for murder was expected to start within weeks, he chose to admit his guilt instead.

Sparing the Community Further Trauma

On Tuesday, Thompson's defence team revealed his decision to plead guilty to all offences after spending months filing motions to control the testimony and facts presented in court. His lawyers noted in legal filings that this move was intended to 'save the community and the victims from as much additional infliction of trauma as possible.'

Thompson, clad in a quarter-zip sweater and slacks, remained mostly silent while Judge Paul Ridgeway of the Wake County Superior Court conducted the questioning and formally acknowledged the admissions of guilt. The sentencing hearing, anticipated to last several days, was scheduled for 2 February. The defendant and his solicitor clarified that there was no deal in place with the state.

Since Thompson was under eighteen during the shootings, the death penalty is not an option. Nevertheless, Forbes suggests that Ridgeway has the authority to hand down life terms without parole, even though state law provides an alternative where he could seek release after at least 25 years. Recent rulings from the state appeals court have now limited the period a young offender must spend behind bars to a maximum of 40 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Proceedings were put on hold as Thompson recovered from a bullet wound that authorities say he gave himself before being taken into custody. His solicitors argue that this injury led to substantial damage to his brain. In the courtroom, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Latour provided an overview of the evidence gathered for the trial and explained the order of events from 13 October 2022.

A Timeline of the Tragedy

During the hearing, Latour explained that Thompson first used a firearm and then a knife on James inside their home in Hedingham. The state claimed that Thompson then walked through the streets armed with a shotgun and a handgun, killing Connors before shooting Torres. One other neighbour sustained wounds but survived.

The prosecution noted that Thompson went on to continue his assault on a nearby walking trail, resulting in the deaths of Marshall and Karnatz. According to police, officers tracked Thompson to the vicinity of McConnell Oliver Drive; he fired upon them, wounding Officer Casey Clark. Law enforcement responded by firing approximately 23 shots before eventually placing Thompson in handcuffs.

'At the time, he was wearing camouflage clothing and a backpack, and a handgun was in his waistband. The backpack contained various items, including several types of shotgun/rifle ammunition. A sheath for a large knife was found clipped to his belt, and a large hunting knife was found at the front of the outbuilding. A shotgun and shotgun shells were lying on the ground near him,' Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said in a report at the time.

Unanswered Questions and Sealed Evidence

Very few new insights into Thompson's motives emerged during Wednesday's court appearance. According to his solicitors, the damage to his brain from the incident has left him unable to offer an explanation for his actions.

According to Latour, a note left by Thompson touched upon the motive for killing his sibling, but its contents were not shared publicly and were officially suppressed. Latour also stated that officials found a history of the teenager searching online for mass shooting material; however, his lawyers indicated they may dispute the relevance of these findings at the next hearing.

After the hearing, Marshall's fiancé, Robert Steele, expressed his belief that Thompson should receive a life sentence with no parole. Steele commented, 'That's justice. He killed five people and tried to take the lives of two others.'

Family Involvement and Weaponry

Thompson's father pleaded guilty in 2024 for failing to safely store a handgun, which authorities linked to his son after the shooting. Consequently, he received a period of probation and a suspended prison term.

Investigators seized eleven guns and 160 ammunition boxes from the Thompson family home, with warrants indicating that several of these containers were empty. Latour explained that Thompson and his family were avid hunters.