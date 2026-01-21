Claims that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was stabbed '31 times' inside a New York City prison spread rapidly across social media over the weekend, alarming fans and fuelling speculation about his safety. The story travelled fast, but it did not hold up.

There is no evidence the attack ever happened, and the claim has since been widely dismissed as a hoax.

The viral posts alleged that the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had been seriously injured while serving a short jail sentence at a federal facility in Brooklyn. Despite the intensity of the claims, no credible reporting or official confirmation ever emerged.

What the Viral Claim Alleged

The rumour asserted that Tekashi 6ix9ine had been stabbed dozens of times while incarcerated, with some posts suggesting he was in critical condition.

None of the original accounts citing the incident identified prison officials, medical staff or law enforcement sources. The number '31' was repeated widely, lending the claim an air of specificity that helped it spread.

However, no outlet with a track record of prison or court reporting corroborated the story, and no documentation was produced to support it.

Popular Rapper "Tekashi 6ix9ine" has reportedly been st*bbed 31 times this morning in NY Prison Facility sources says a fight broke out and a small man brought out a sword



He was only serving a 3 month sentence 🤦🏽‍♂️ he's currently in critical condition



Pray for 6ix9ine 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7CudrdJK3l — Tommy (@TommyGoBraazy) January 18, 2026

What Authorities and Credible Sources Confirm

There have been no announcements from the Bureau of Prisons, no police reports and no court filings indicating that Tekashi 6ix9ine was assaulted in custody.

Reputable news organisations have reported that the stabbing claim is unsubstantiated, with no injuries or emergency incidents recorded.

In cases involving alleged prison violence, incidents are typically documented through official statements, court records or hospital disclosures. None exist in this case.

Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Actually in Jail

The rapper is currently incarcerated after surrendering on 6 January to begin serving a three-month sentence. The term was ordered by a federal judge after he violated the conditions of his supervised release.

Those violations stem from past legal troubles connected to racketeering and firearms offences. His imprisonment is procedural and not related to any new criminal charges or incidents behind bars.

How the Hoax Spread So Quickly

The false stabbing report appears to have originated from an unverified social media post that gained traction through re-posts and screenshots. As the claim jumped between platforms, details shifted slightly, but the central allegation remained the same.

High-profile inmates often become the subject of exaggerated or false prison stories, partly because access to information is limited and rumours are difficult to disprove in real time. Social media algorithms that reward shocking content further accelerated the spread.

Fan Reaction: Panic and Pushback

Many fans initially reacted with concern, posting messages demanding updates on the rapper's condition. Others questioned the story early, pointing out the absence of confirmation from authorities or major news outlets.

As hours passed without verification, scepticism grew and some users deleted or corrected earlier posts. The episode highlighted how quickly misinformation can move when emotions are high and facts are scarce.

Red Flags That Signalled the Claim Was False

Several warning signs were apparent from the outset. The posts lacked named sources, official statements or photographic evidence. There were no medical reports, no prison incident logs and no follow-up details that would normally accompany such a serious event.

These gaps are common indicators of viral hoaxes, particularly those involving celebrities and incarceration.

Current Status

Tekashi 6ix9ine remains in custody serving his court-ordered sentence. There is no evidence he was stabbed, injured or involved in any violent incident.

The '31 times stabbed' story has collapsed under scrutiny, serving as a reminder of how easily unverified prison rumours can fool thousands online.