Four months after the discovery of the severely decomposing remains of 15-year-old Celested Rivas, who had been missing for a year, singer and rapper D4vd has been tightly associated with the death of the teenager as the remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla on 8 September 2025, which was registered under his real name, David Anthony Burke.

Prior to the discovery of Rivas' remains on a Los Angeles impound lot, employees had complained of a foul odour emanating from the vehicle, which prompted a police investigation.

Months after the shocking discovery, no one has been charged for the death and concealment of the teenager's body.

Now, Private Investigator Steve Fischer has expressed his frustration over the slow-moving case. People are wondering if anything is blocking the authorities from making charges.

Frustration Over Celeste Rivas' Case

Private investigator Steve Fischer was hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills property that singer D4vd had been renting for approximately £15,700 ($20,000) per month.

Fischer's mission was to determine whether the residence played any role in the tragic murder of the teenager. Recently, Fischer took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his latest findings and thoughts on the case.

On his past discoveries on the case, Fischer has made it clear that he believes that there's foul play at place on Rivas' death. He even theorized that the teenager might have died from an 'accidental overdose.'

Today is January 15, 2026, and still no one has been charged, or even officially named as a suspect, for harboring a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, filing a false police report, committing sex crimes against a minor, concealing a body, homicide, or acting as… — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) January 16, 2026

However, none of what he or the police have found so far has led to any substantial movement in the case, which Fischer lamented in a blunt statement on X.

He wrote: 'Today is January 15, 2026, and still no one has been charged, or even officially named as a suspect, for harboring a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, filing a false police report, committing sex crimes against a minor, concealing a body, homicide, or acting as an accessory to any of these crimes in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.'

Fischer concluded his post: ' At this point, it can't even be called a case.'

What's Stopping the Authorities from Making Charges?

Many are questioning the delay in filing charges or naming suspects, wondering if anything is specifically hindering the investigation.

While we cannot know for certain, a primary obstacle is likely the difficulty in determining the cause of death.

Due to the severe decomposition of the body found in the Tesla's trunk, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has listed the cause of death as 'pending' and deferred.

Without this forensic determination, law enforcement cannot yet officially classify the case as a homicide. Generally, prosecutors and police wait until they have sufficient evidence to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

In complex cases involving incomplete toxicology or forensic results, authorities often withhold charges until they have a solid foundation to ensure the case holds up in court.

Recent Updates on Celeste Rivas' Case

In November 2025, it was reported that D4vd had been tagged as a suspect in the case. Furthermore, on 29 December 2025, TMZ reported that D4vd is 'likely' to be indicted in connection with the murder of Celeste Rivas.

But up to now, no arrest or charges have happened, although a Los Angeles County grand jury is currently hearing evidence as part of an ongoing investigative process that could lead to formal charges.

In connection to this, prosecutors have indicated that an arrest may be imminent for a witness who has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The woman has not been publicly identified, but reportedly shares the same legal counsel as D4vd's general manager, Robert Morgenroth.

Some internet sleuths theorise that it was D4vd's alleged girlfriend, Aysia Collins.

In terms of the private investigator's discovery, he recently found a chainsaw and a burn cage incinerator in the rented mansion of the singer.

He said, 'Yeah, well, we announced recently that we found a burn cage incinerator, and another thing that I can tell you tonight is that, along with that, we found a chainsaw,' Fischer said.

He noted that the chainsaw was brand new—much like the incinerator he had previously discovered in the mansion's garage—and remarked that such an item serves no logical purpose in a luxury property of that nature.

He said, 'It still had the protective shield over the chain itself. There it is with a burn cage. You've got to wonder what this plan was...' Fischer added.

Fischer also theorised that, based on the specific items discovered at the scene, Rivas was never meant to be left in the vehicle's trunk.

'I think it goes to show the true intent of the plan,' he explained. 'Whatever happened here, this wasn't the finalized outcome. She was not meant to be left in that Tesla on Bluebird Avenue. The plan clearly got upended.'

As mentioned the PI also found a burn cage incinerator that is advertised of being capable of reaching temperatures of up to 1,600 degrees. Fischer further revealed that the item had been ordered under a false name.

Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator,… pic.twitter.com/VlS2MHdb2G — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) December 16, 2025

In addition, Fischer uncovered a Build-A-Bear certificate, that he believes could offer insight into how Rivas spent her final days and who she was with, pointing to the possible involvement of D4vd and his cousin, Esmeralda.

He also obtained neighbourhood security footage that he claims shows who was driving D4vd's Tesla when it was abandoned in late July, potentially with Rivas' remains inside.

The LAPD has not released any update on Rivas' case and even her cause of death.