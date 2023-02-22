Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun were engaged in Paris in April 2022 but have since broken up. Avril's representatives confirmed the breakup to Page Six on Tuesday.

While the two appear to be amicable on social media, both are still following each other on their official accounts, Mod Sun's representatives say that the split came as an extreme surprise to the singer, who is currently touring.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him," his representative said. However, the "Flames" singer plans to continue performing and is said to have no plans of slowing down with work-related plans. "The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour," the rep said.

While the reason for the sudden break-up is still unclear, it was emphasized that a third party was not the cause of the split. The former couple had already been experiencing issues in recent months and had been on-again-off-again for a while. This time, they've chosen to end the relationship for good.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a similar high-profile couple who recently broke up for unclear reasons, with many fans speculating infidelity of the male celebrities. Megan Fox has cleared up these accusations and called out the baseless rumours fans create on social media whenever couples keep intimate details of their life under the radar.

TMZ first reported news of the split alongside photos of the "What the hell" singer hugging the "Rack City" rapper, sparking speculation that she and Mod Sun were no longer together.

Sources told TMZ at the time that Lavigne and Tyga had been seen around each other a lot, but whether they were dating was still unclear.

In related news, Olivia Wilde was also seen in an embrace with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis after her highly controversial relationship and split from Harry Styles.