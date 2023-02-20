Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday to set the record straight amidst the widespread claims that she broke up with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) due to his cheating. She said that reports of her fiancé being unfaithful have no basis and should stop.

She wrote her statement using the Notes app, "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now 🙏💜 ."

All other posts from the "Jennifer's Body" star's feed have been archived after she chose to temporarily deactivate her account last weekend. Her current following count is also at zero after she made headlines when she followed Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem, whom MGK notoriously feuded with over the years.

Page Six reported, that the rumour mill went wild with various theories of cheating scandals during Super Bowl 2023 weekend when Fox posted a cryptic Instagram post, unfollowed MGK and deactivated her account.

Fans immediately turned on guitarist Sophie Lloyd after many speculated that Fox's anger may be due to MGK's infidelity. "He probably got with Sophie," one netizen commented on Fox's since-deleted post. The actress responded to this with, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Lloyd's management team has since shut down the rumours in an official statement earlier this week. It reads: "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media."

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else," it continued.

MGK has yet to comment on the persistent cheating allegations and Fox's social media behaviour.