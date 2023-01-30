Thirty-eight-year-old Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis were seen hugging and in festive spirits when they were sighted at a public parking lot in Los Angeles on Friday. Page Six reports that the two exes are on good terms amidst their highly publicised custody battle.

The "House M.D." actress was casually dressed in a yellow varsity sweatshirt with matching Adidas sneakers and jeans while the "Ted Lasso" actor was seen wearing an off-white hoodie, navy blue pants and a baseball cap.

Wilde's controversial split from Sudeikis was closely followed by media when the "Don't Worry Darling" director was immediately seen locking lips with Harry Styles after seemingly abruptly calling off her seven-year engagement in the fall of 2020. She and Jason share two children, eight-year-old Otis and six-year-old Daisy.

However, in September 2022, the "Tron: Legacy" actress denied leaving her long-term boyfriend for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. She told Vanity Fair, "the complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight."

"I evolved a lot between when I was 27 and 35. I found myself as a director. And I think I found myself as an individual. Sometimes when you evolve, you evolve out of relationships that were based on an earlier version of yourself," she continued.

While Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles seemed to be going strong for a while, news broke in November 2022 that the two had called it quits. The two were together for nearly two years. The "Booksmart" director and the "As It Was" singer first met on the set of their film "Don't Worry Darling" back in September 2020

A Page Six insider disclosed, "there is no bad blood between them. Harry didn't dump Olivia or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond."