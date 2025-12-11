Bank of America will close all its branches across the United States on Christmas Day, leaving millions of customers without in-person banking services for a full 24 hours.

The financial giant confirmed that more than 3,700 branches will shut on 25 December, marking the bank's final scheduled closure of 2025. For customers who rely on face-to-face transactions, deposits, or urgent financial assistance, the timing could be challenging during what is already a busy festive period.

Why This Matters for Your Money

The impact of this closure can be more than just a minor inconvenience. Holiday closures can mean that deposits, transfers, and scheduled payments may take longer to appear on account statements.

If you are counting on a payment to clear or money to be available for Boxing Day shopping, delays could disrupt your plans. For those expecting a payment, the delay might mean funds are not accessible when needed. Payments scheduled for Christmas Day will not be processed until branches reopen on 26 December, which could result in late fees or missed deadlines for payments that require prompt action.

This is particularly concerning for customers managing tight budgets during the expensive festive season. A delayed deposit or transfer could be the difference between a smooth holiday and an unexpected financial headache. For families already stretched financially by gift purchases and travel expenses, a single day's delay in receiving funds can trigger a cascade of problems.

What Services Remain Available

While branch lobbies will be inaccessible, Bank of America has confirmed that ATMs will remain available for cash withdrawals and basic banking needs throughout the holiday. Customers can still check balances, withdraw funds, and make basic deposits at any of the bank's thousands of machines nationwide.

Digital banking services will also remain unaffected. Customers can access their accounts via online banking and the mobile app to perform most tasks, including mobile cheque deposits, bill payments, and money transfers between accounts. However, although transactions can be initiated digitally, many will not fully process until the next business day when holiday processing resumes.

This creates a practical 24-hour freeze on any transaction requiring backend processing. Submitting a transfer or payment on Christmas Day does not mean it will be processed immediately.

How to Avoid Payment Chaos

To prevent issues over the holiday period, it's important to plan ahead. Customers should complete all urgent transfers or wire requests before Christmas Eve, as these will not be processed during the shutdown. Automatic payments, such as rent, utilities, or credit card bills, can help avoid missed deadlines if scheduled in advance.

If you don't want to borrow cash, ensure you have enough funds in your account before 25 December. Many ATMs may experience higher traffic or temporary outages due to increased demand when branches are closed.

Customers expecting direct deposits, such as wages or government payments, should prepare for possible delays. According to GoBankingRates, deposits that normally arrive on a federal holiday tend to be posted the following morning after the bank reopens. If your payday falls on Christmas Day, do not expect funds until at least 26 December.

A Pattern of Holiday Closures

The Christmas shutdown follows Bank of America's Thanksgiving closure on 27 November. The bank observes all federal holidays, aligning with most major US financial institutions. Customers should expect similar disruptions on days like Martin Luther King Jr Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, and Independence Day.

Branch hours will be normal on Christmas Eve before closing for the 24-hour period, then reopening on 26 December following standard schedules. Some local branches, particularly in grocery stores, may have slightly different hours, so checking with your specific branch beforehand is advisable.

While many customers are used to digital banking, those who rely on branch services or are planning transactions over the holiday should prepare accordingly to avoid unnecessary issues.