Barry Manilow, the legendary singer-songwriter whose career has spanned more than 50 years, is ready to return to the spotlight. After a brief but serious health scare involving a lung cancer diagnosis in late 2025, the 82-year-old star has announced a comprehensive list of tour dates for the spring of 2026. This news comes as a relief to his devoted fanbase, the 'Fanilows', who were left worried when the singer was forced to postpone his January shows.

The upcoming performances are part of what Manilow calls 'The Last Concerts'. This tour marks the final time he will perform in these specific cities, making each night a historic event for pop music history. While the singer plans to continue his residency in Las Vegas, he is officially saying goodbye to life on the road, one city at a time.

Health Update: A Lucky Discovery

The delay in the tour was caused by a shocking health discovery. Toward the end of 2025, Manilow suffered from a bronchial infection. As a precaution, his medical team ordered a scan of his lungs. In what the singer described as a stroke of 'pure luck', the scan revealed a small, cancerous lump on his left lung. Because the cancer was found at Stage 1, it had not spread, and the prognosis was excellent.

Manilow underwent surgery to remove the growth and did not require chemotherapy or radiation treatment. In early January 2026, he shared the good news that the surgery was successful. Doctors have since cleared him to perform, provided he took a few weeks to rest and heal. Now, with a clean bill of health, Manilow is eager to get back to what he does best: entertaining thousands of fans with hits like Mandy, Could It Be Magic, and Copacabana.

New Shows Added To The Schedule

The updated tour schedule is not just a list of rescheduled dates; it includes brand new stops that were not on the original January itinerary. This suggests that despite his recent surgery, Manilow is feeling energised and ready to cover more ground than initially planned.

Several of the dates listed below include ticket presales beginning on 13 January, indicating that these are fresh additions to the tour. For fans in cities like Charlotte, Baltimore, and Nashville, this is an unexpected bonus and a final chance to see the icon live.

Full List Of Spring 2026 US Tour Dates

The following dates have been confirmed for the United States leg of the farewell tour. Please note that for several of the new dates, ticket sales or presales are scheduled to begin immediately.

27 February: Tampa, Florida – Benchmark International Arena

Tampa, Florida – Benchmark International Arena 1 March: Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center (New Date)

Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center (New Date) 2 March: Norfolk, Virginia – Chartway Arena (New Date)

Norfolk, Virginia – Chartway Arena (New Date) 3 March: Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena (New Date)

Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena (New Date) 5 March: Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center (New Date)

Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center (New Date) 6 March: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena 7 March: Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena (New Date)

Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena (New Date) 9 March: Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena (New Date)

Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena (New Date) 11 March: Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Coliseum

Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Coliseum 13 March: Orlando, Florida – Kia Center

Orlando, Florida – Kia Center 14 March: Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena

Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena 16 March: Estero, Florida – Hertz Arena

Estero, Florida – Hertz Arena 17 March: Estero, Florida – Hertz Arena

Estero, Florida – Hertz Arena 24 April: Greensboro, North Carolina – First Horizon Coliseum

Greensboro, North Carolina – First Horizon Coliseum 27 April: Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 29 April: Duluth, Georgia – Gas South Arena

What 'The Last Concerts' Means For Fans

It is important to understand the weight of the title 'The Last Concerts'. Manilow has been touring the world since the mid-1970s. For half a century, he has been a staple in arenas across America and the United Kingdom. However, touring can be exhausting, even for a performer with Manilow's stamina.

These concerts are his way of bidding a proper farewell to the loyal audiences in these regions. He has stated in interviews that while he loves performing, the travel required for a major tour is something he wishes to retire from. Therefore, these spring dates in the US, followed by his summer dates in the UK, essentially serve as a victory lap for a career that has sold more than 85 million records worldwide.

British Fans Still Expecting June Arrival

For fans across the Atlantic, the US rescheduling has not affected the planned UK tour. Manilow is still scheduled to perform his 'Last, Last UK Concerts' in June 2026. This includes highly anticipated nights at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, the First Direct Arena in Leeds, and a grand finale at The O2 in London.

A Celebration Of Resilience

The fact that Manilow is returning to the stage so quickly after lung cancer surgery is a testament to his resilience. At 82, many would take this as a sign to slow down permanently. Instead, Manilow has expanded his schedule. As presales for the new dates begin on 13 January, demand is expected to be incredibly high. For many, this is not just a concert; it is a celebration of a survivor and a final thank you from one of music's most enduring stars.