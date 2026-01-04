Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, prompting him to postpone a number of upcoming performances as he undergoes treatment.

The 81-year-old musician, best known for hits such as Copacabana, Mandy and Can't Smile Without You, shared the news in a statement released this week, confirming that the diagnosis was made earlier this year.

Manilow said the illness had been detected at an early stage and that he remains optimistic about his recovery.

According to his team, the singer is currently receiving medical treatment and is following doctors' advice to limit his schedule while he focuses on his health. Several planned shows have been postponed, though Manilow has expressed hope that he will be able to return to the stage once treatment is complete.

'I'm in Good Spirits'

In a message to fans, Manilow sought to reassure supporters, saying he remains in good spirits despite the diagnosis. He acknowledged that the news may come as a shock, but stressed that his condition is being carefully managed.

'I'm feeling strong and well supported,' he said, thanking his medical team, family and fans for their encouragement. He also noted that early detection had played a crucial role in allowing doctors to act quickly.

Manilow's representatives confirmed that any affected ticket holders will be contacted directly, with postponed dates expected to be rescheduled where possible. Refunds will be made available for fans unable to attend future performances.

A Career Spanning Six Decades

Barry Manilow is one of the most successful recording artists of all time, with a career spanning more than six decades. He has sold over 85 million records worldwide and earned numerous awards, including Grammy, Tony and Emmy honours.

Rising to fame in the 1970s, Manilow became synonymous with polished pop ballads and grand live performances. Beyond his own chart success, he also worked extensively behind the scenes as a producer, arranger and composer for television, advertising and theatre.

Despite his long career, Manilow has remained active well into his later years, continuing to tour internationally and release new music. His Las Vegas residencies, in particular, have drawn large audiences and critical praise.

Fans and Industry Figures Offer Support

Following the announcement, fans across the world flooded social media with messages of support, sharing memories of concerts and expressing gratitude for the role his music has played in their lives.

Several figures from the music industry have also publicly wished Manilow well, praising both his resilience and his enduring influence on popular music. Many highlighted his openness in sharing the diagnosis as a reminder of the importance of health awareness, particularly among older audiences.

Looking Ahead

While no specific timeline has been given for his return to performing, Manilow's team has made it clear that his health remains the top priority. The singer himself has said he intends to take each step as it comes and remains hopeful about the future.

Lung cancer remains one of the most common cancers worldwide, but early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes. Manilow's announcement has prompted renewed discussion around routine health checks and the importance of seeking medical advice when symptoms arise.

For now, fans have been encouraged to continue supporting the artist by respecting his need for rest and recovery. As Manilow noted in his statement, he remains grateful for his audience's loyalty and looks forward to returning to the stage when he is able.