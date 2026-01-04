Barry Manilow has shared a beaming selfie from his hospital bed, reassuring fans that he is on the mend just weeks after revealing a shock lung cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old crooner, known for enduring hits like Copacabana and Mandy, took to Instagram on Friday to post the uplifting image. Donning a green hospital gown and flashing a brave, wide grin, the music icon appeared in high spirits despite the serious health scare that forced him to postpone the start of his 2026 tour.

Captioning the snap with a simple but powerful message, Manilow wrote: 'Better Today!' The update was immediately met with a wave of relief from his devoted 'Fanilows' and celebrity friends, who have been anxiously awaiting news since he announced his condition in late December.

Road to Recovery

The photo shows the songwriter looking characteristically well-groomed, his hair perfectly coiffed even in a medical setting. It serves as the first visual confirmation of his recovery following surgery to remove the cancerous growth.

Among those rushing to offer support was his longtime backup singer Melanie Taylor, who commented: 'That's my boss y'all! He's making it through the rain! Love you B!'

Manilow's upbeat demeanour comes after a frightening few weeks. On 22 December, he broke the news that a routine check-up for a lingering respiratory issue had taken a sinister turn. After battling bronchitis for six weeks—followed by a relapse—his doctor ordered an MRI to ensure there were no underlying issues.

Lucky Escape

In a statement that shocked the showbiz world, Manilow explained that the scan had picked up a 'cancerous spot' on his left lung. However, the Can't Smile Without You singer insisted he was incredibly lucky.

'It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,' he told fans last month. Because the cancer was detected in its initial stages, Manilow did not require chemotherapy or radiation. Instead, his treatment plan involved surgery to remove the spot, followed by a period of rest.

'So that's it,' he joked at the time. 'No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.'

The Show Must Go On

While the diagnosis was a blow, Manilow has remained adamant that his retirement is not on the cards. He was forced to reschedule his January concerts in cities including Orlando and Tampa, moving them to later in the spring to allow time for his chest to heal.

However, the tireless performer has set his sights on a swift return to the spotlight. He is currently scheduled to be back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino for his residency by Valentine's Day weekend.

'Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!' he wrote, followed by warm holiday greetings to his supporters.

The music icon also said he is 'counting the days' until he can perform again at his Vegas residency, but for now, he remains in the hospital, grinning through the pain and proving once again that he made it through the rain.