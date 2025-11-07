A limited-edition £23 Starbucks bear-shaped cup has caused chaos across cafes, with customers queuing before dawn only to find shelves empty within minutes of opening. The launch of the Glass Bearista Cold Cup on 6 November, part of Starbucks' 2025 holiday collection, has ignited a frenzy that shows no sign of slowing down.

The 20-ounce glass vessel resembles a teddy bear wearing a green knitted beanie, complete with a matching striped straw. Priced at £23 ($29.95), the cup quickly became a must-have holiday collectible — but its scarcity has led to chaos.

So, will the bear be back?

What the Past Suggests

Looking at historical patterns with Starbucks' limited-edition holiday merchandise, it is possible that the Bearista cup could see a small, unannounced restock later in the season.

In previous years, items such as festive tumblers and seasonal mugs occasionally reappeared in select stores weeks after the initial launch, often without a formal announcement.

Industry observers note that these secondary allocations tend to be limited and distributed unevenly, suggesting that any potential return of the Bearista cup would likely be sporadic and dependent on regional store supply rather than a widespread release.

Or, it may not return at all.

Starbucks' use of scarcity to generate buzz, combined with the rapid sell-out and booming resale market, suggests the company may view high demand as engagement rather than a reason for mass restocking. Analysts note that while a broad replenishment is unlikely, smaller batches could appear at licensed stores, partner locations, or online, maintaining the cup's collectible appeal.

Resale Market Booms, Prices Skyrocket

The limited stock has created a resale frenzy. Platforms like eBay feature listings ranging from £150 to as much as £620 for a single cup. Some collectors are willing to pay hundreds of pounds for what has become a highly sought-after holiday item.

Many speculate that Starbucks may have deliberately created scarcity to generate buzz — a common marketing tactic with limited-edition releases — though the company has not confirmed this.

Alternative Options and Resale Market

Some customers report success at Starbucks locations inside Target stores, which may have received slightly higher allocations. Licensed stores in grocery chains could also have better stock than standalone cafes.

For those unable to secure the cup through official channels, the resale market remains the only guaranteed option — at a steep premium. The craze for the Bearista cup reflects Starbucks' ongoing success with holiday collectibles, but few items have generated such intense demand.

Starbucks' refusal to confirm whether the Bearista cup will be restocked leaves fans in limbo. Consumers face a choice: pay inflated resale prices or hope for an unannounced restock that may never happen. As the holiday season progresses, the fate of the elusive Bearista cup remains uncertain, but one thing is clear — demand shows no signs of fading.