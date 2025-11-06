Starbucks fans are going wild over this year's festive launch as the coffee chain unveils its newest collectible, the Bearista Cup 2025. The glass cup, shaped like a teddy bear wearing a green beanie, has taken social media by storm even before it hits the shelves. Priced at $29.95, the 20-ounce mug is already being described by fans as the cutest Starbucks release ever and one of the most sought-after holiday items of the year.

According to USA Today, the Bearista Cup will officially launch on Thursday, November 6, alongside Starbucks' new holiday menu. The collection includes a range of mugs, tumblers and ornaments priced between $19.95 and $39.95. It arrives just in time for the return of the chain's classic seasonal drinks, which include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Latte. Customers will also find holiday treats such as the Snowman Cookie and Cranberry Bliss Bar returning to stores.

Fans Stir Online Frenzy Before the Launch

The excitement around the Bearista Cup began after Starbucks teased the product on Instagram on 5 November, showing a barista preparing a festive drink in the bear-shaped glass. The post quickly went viral as thousands of fans flooded the comments section. One user wrote, 'I hate coffee, but I'd get a coffee just for this,' while another added, 'Wait, this is so cute. I fear I need this.'

TikTok users also joined in, with one creator joking that he had already called his local store to reserve a cup. Another fan on Facebook said, 'I'm paws-itive this bear cup is the best thing since sliced bread.' Within hours, resale listings appeared on eBay and Mercari, where eager buyers were bidding more than $90 for a cup that had not even been released. Some listings climbed as high as $139.

The frenzy is reminiscent of past Starbucks merchandise sensations, such as the Pink Stanley Cup and the Jewelled Cold Cups that sold out within hours. Marketing analysts note that Starbucks has perfected the art of seasonal hype, combining the appeal of limited-edition design with the thrill of collectability.

More Than a Cup: Starbucks Expands Holiday Merch

The Bearista Cup is part of Starbucks' wider 2025 holiday merchandise collection, which also introduces a Hello Kitty collaboration. This line includes a plush Hello Kitty wearing a Starbucks apron (£34.95), a 16-ounce ceramic mug (£32.95) and a 24-ounce stainless-steel cold cup (£24.95). The brand will also release festive tumblers featuring gold ribbons and puppy illustrations, as well as red-cup ornaments for £12.95.

In a statement in Today, Starbucks confirmed that customers can request to have their drinks served directly in the new glass bear cup. Each store will have limited quantities, and staff expect lines to form early on the morning of 6 November.

This year's collection also coincides with Red Cup Day on 13 November, when customers who purchase a handcrafted holiday drink of any size receive a complimentary reusable red cup. The event has become an annual tradition, signaling that Starbucks' festive season has officially begun.

Starbucks' holiday campaigns are known for sparking excitement among loyal fans and collectors alike. The brand's ability to turn seasonal products into viral moments has become a cornerstone of its marketing success. The Bearista Cup, with its playful design and limited availability, seems poised to be this year's must-have holiday accessory.

As anticipation builds, customers are preparing to queue early or call their local stores to ensure they do not miss out. With social media already ablaze with videos and memes, the launch is shaping up to be one of Starbucks' most successful merchandise rollouts to date.

Whether bought as a collectible or simply as a cheerful drinking cup, the Bearista Cup 2025 is already proving that the blend of festive design and brand loyalty can be as powerful as the caffeine itself.