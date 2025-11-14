MrBeast, the famous YouTuber, is in Saudi Arabia for his first venture in the Middle East, the 'Beast Land Theme Park.' He is helping the Kingdom to reach global entertainment status. Remember, however, that MrBeast is a businessperson and an entrepreneur. Will opening an amusement park lead to something bigger or be money out the window?

Jimmy Donaldson, the real person behind YouTube's top draw, admits to a grueling journey in building a multi-million-dollar entertainment empire. Many of his projects have been successful, thanks to the support of a massive fan base on his main YouTube channel. This Saudi debut will test once more how engaged his 450-million-strong subscriber base is.

Limited Time

The Beast Land Theme Park is open for a limited time only, operating from 13 November to 27 December 2025. This theme park is one of the 11 zones of Riyadh Season 2025. MrBeast has a new venue to turn his outrageous challenge videos and unbelievable stunts into real life. It has been reported that the prize pool is $500,000.

Admission Levels

Prospective theme park patrons must register first through the official Beast Land microsite. WeBook, an online ticketing platform, handles guest registrations. In terms of pricing structure, the theme park offers three admission levels. A general admission ticket is $7, a fee that does not include rides or games.

In the mid-tier level or 'Beast Mode,' a $25 ticket-holder will have access to challenges, experiences, games, and three rides. The third and highest level, the $66 premium 'Beast Mode+,' provides unlimited access to all attractions.

Business Arrangement

For Donaldson, Beast Land is a business expansion beyond digital content. According to the Saudi Gazette, the deal was signed in May this year. Festival organizers wanted to introduce a global attraction like MrBeast Park and feature one-of-a-kind challenges for the inaugural show in the Kingdom.

Somehow, from a marketing standpoint, the 45-day time frame is experimental. Depending on market acceptance and income from this project, MrBeast could later decide to build a 'permanent' theme park.

A Spectacle

The Beast Land promises a spectacle, no less. MrBeast's tweet on X read, 'I didn't want this to be like a typical theme park. Thought of things from first principles and created games I would love to play!'

Drone shows and fireworks await visitors, along with multiple challenges and games with prizes. But this time, his online followers will pay to enter Beast Land.

People passing by Boulevard City in Riyadh will notice a sprawling 188,000-square-metre park. Tower Siege, one of the top attractions, launches fireballs from giant catapults. You have to be inside MrBeast's world to witness the show and experience the adrenaline rush.

Perfect Playground

In one of his video invites, Donaldson said, 'This thing is the craziest thing that I've ever done, I can't wait for you guys to experience this.' He added, 'A lot of times when we do stuff, we do it in the West or in other places, and I just really wanted to do something fun for our fans who live around here.'

Reddit users say kids, young people, and adults watch MrBeast. In Saudi Arabia, 75% of the population is under 35 years old. Beast Land is their perfect playground. No wonder the YouTube sensation feels as though he has already won the Kingdom.