Belle Gibson, the disgraced wellness influencer who falsely claimed to have cancer to promote her lucrative brand, has now been rejected by the Ethiopian community that once reportedly 'adopted' her, according to a new documentary.

After exposing her fraud in 2015, she largely vanished from public view—only to re-emerge under a new identity years later. She sought to reinvent herself and ingratiated herself with the Ethiopian community, but her past eventually caught up with her.

Belle Gibson's deception spanned over a decade, from her rise as a wellness guru to her eventual downfall. Here is a look at key moments in her fraudulent journey:

2009: Gibson claims she has terminal brain cancer and begins building a wellness empire.

Gibson claims she has terminal brain cancer and begins building a wellness empire. 2015: Her fraud is exposed, and she is fined £205,000 ($410,000) for misleading conduct.

Her fraud is exposed, and she is fined £205,000 ($410,000) for misleading conduct. 2019: She resurfaces in the Ethiopian community, using the name 'Sabontu' and claiming involvement in fundraising.

She resurfaces in the Ethiopian community, using the name 'Sabontu' and claiming involvement in fundraising. 2024: The Ethiopian community learns of her past and rejects her.

The Beginning of the Fraud

Gibson's fraudulent claims date back to 2009, when she alleged she had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and given just months to live. Rather than pursuing conventional treatment, she claimed to have healed herself through alternative therapies, diet, and lifestyle changes.

Capitalising on her fabricated story, Gibson built a wellness empire, amassing a large social media following and positioning herself as an advocate for natural healing. Her influence led to the launch of The Whole Pantry app, which was marketed as a guide to healthy living, and she even secured a lucrative book deal.

Her brand gained international recognition, with The Whole Pantry set to feature on Apple's new smartwatch—a partnership that was later scrapped once her deception was uncovered.

The Exposure of the Scam

Gibson's deception was exposed in 2015 when investigations revealed that she had never been diagnosed with cancer. Her claims of self-healing were entirely fabricated, and the funds she had pledged to donate to charity were largely unaccounted for. As public outrage grew, she was branded a fraud, and legal action followed.

During an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, she was asked if she truly had cancer. 'No,' she confessed. 'None of it's true.'

Gibson tried to downplay the lie, saying 'Above anything, I would like people to say, "Okay, she's human. She's obviously had a big life. She's respectfully come to the table and said what she's needed to say, and now it's time for her to grow and heal."'

A federal court found her guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct and ordered her to pay a fine of £207,414.51 (AUD 410,000). Despite multiple enforcement attempts, she has yet to pay the fine in full, further cementing her reputation as one of the most notorious wellness scammers in recent history.

Reinventing Herself in the Ethiopian Community

Years after her exposure, Gibson resurfaced under a new identity, aligning herself with a group representing the Oromo people of Ethiopia. Images emerged of Gibson wearing traditional Ethiopian clothing and using the name 'Sabontu'. In a widely circulated 2019 video, she was seen speaking about Ethiopian politics, even referring to the country as her 'home'.

During the interview, she also discussed raising 'large amounts of money' for the Oromo cause, a statement that raised concerns given her past misappropriation of funds.

Tarekegn Chimdi, president of a significant Oromo diaspora organisation in Victoria, told Daily Mail Australia in 2020 that Gibson was never a registered volunteer.

'We hadn't been aware of this woman, and we do not know her backstory,' he stated. 'She is not a community member, and she's also not working with the community... She has to stop.'

Despite this, a Shabo Media spokesperson suggested Gibson was still involved in some Oromo community events, claiming she was 'trying to move on' from her past scandals.

The Ethiopian Community Rejects Her

In the ITV documentary Instagram's Worst Con Artist, journalist Richard Guilliatt revealed that Gibson had been attending community meetings, calling herself 'Sabontu', and speaking in a broken Ethiopian dialect. However, once the community learned of her fraudulent past, they swiftly distanced themselves from her.

'They were shocked to find out who she is, and she ended up being rejected by that community,' Guilliatt said.

A Troubling Influence

Gibson's deception had previously affected many, including cancer survivor Bella Johnston, who was drawn into her web of lies. Johnston recalled how Gibson's fabricated story nearly led her to abandon her medical treatment after believing that the influencer had cured herself naturally.

'If I were fundraising for a project, Belle Gibson is not the first person I'd have on my team. It's bizarre,' Johnston said.

Family and Friends Left Stunned

Gibson's stepfather, Andrew Dal-Ballo, defended her to an extent, suggesting she was afflicted.

'I've come to realise that Belle is a pretty sad and depressed person. There are no winners here; it's hurt many people, and I feel it's also ruined the rest of Belle's life.

However, her former friend Channelle McAuliffe was less sympathetic, arguing that Gibson had never faced real consequences.

'She's still living her life, and there haven't been any repercussions or consequences served on Belle,' McAuliffe said.

After her fraud was exposed, McAuliffe was stunned to see Gibson appear in a video dressed in Ethiopian attire, claiming she had been 'adopted' by the Oromo community.

Despite years of deception, Belle Gibson continues to evade full accountability for her actions. From duping followers with false health claims to embedding herself in a community unaware of her past, her pattern of reinvention raises serious ethical concerns.

Her story has once again gained attention with Netflix producing a drama series titled Apple Cider Vinegar, inspired by her fraudulent rise and fall. The show is set to explore the dark side of influencer culture, shedding light on how individuals like Gibson manipulate trust for personal gain.