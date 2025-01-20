In an extraordinary gesture of generosity, Andrew Bloom, a successful businessman, has opened the doors of his four luxurious Los Angeles mansions to families left uninsured and homeless by the recent catastrophic wildfires.

Andrew Bloom, an Arizona-based real estate agent, is extending a lifeline to those displaced by the devastating wildfires that have tragically claimed at least 25 lives.

Who Is Andrew Bloom?

Bloom, CEO and senior partner of Luxury Real Estate, is committed to philanthropy. His LinkedIn profile reveals a 25-year association with Fundraiser & Donor, dating back to January 2000.

A portion of every sale with the BVO Luxury Group is dedicated to supporting Phoenix Children's Hospital - a testament to his generosity. 'I couldn't fathom losing my home and losing all my belongings and possessions and not having insurance. There's no way these people can rebuild,' said Bloom.

'It's a double travesty. It's so overwhelming to even think about some of these people that have owned their homes for 40 or 50 years in Altadena and the Palisades,' he added. In an Instagram post, Bloom elaborated on his decision, explaining, 'I decided to donate the use of three homes I own to victims of the fires. There is an outpouring of people in need.'

Bloom's Generosity Amidst The Crisis

Last year, thousands of Californians lost their home insurance coverage after State Farm, the state's largest insurer, announced it would no longer cover 72,000 homes due to the escalating frequency and severity of wildfires.

Bloom seeks other individuals in Arizona and California who own second or third homes and are willing to provide temporary housing for displaced families for at least three months. 'Some people will be able to donate their homes for a year,' he told DailyMail.com. 'A 90-day minimum will give people enough opportunity to catch their breath.'

In his Instagram post, Bloom stated: 'We are looking for individuals and families that have lost their homes in the fires AND who don't have insurance. Who do you know that we can help? We have homes available for use for FREE and need to connect with people who are victims of these fires.'

Additionally, he said, 'they are looking for people who are able and willing to donate their homes short or long term. They are only serving victims who lost their homes and didn't have insurance.'

His act of compassion stands in sharp contrast to reports of some affluent individuals reportedly pay as much as £8,200 ($10,000) per day on private firefighters to safeguard their properties.

Bloom Leads By Example

Among the homes Bloom is offering is a recently acquired £2.46 million ($3 million) estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona. This sprawling 4,400-square-foot residence, boasting four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a private pool overlooking a golf course, underscores the generosity of his initiative.

Bloom's generous offer encompasses three properties: two in Paradise Valley, one in Scottsdale, and a third in Flagstaff, a scenic mountain town about two hours north of Phoenix.

Bloom has temporarily shelved his plans to demolish these properties and construct multi-million dollar mansions, instead offering them as a sanctuary for wildfire victims, showcasing a remarkable act of altruism.

Bloom's phone has been ringing since he shared his contact information during a recent AZFamily news segment. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, with individuals and families from across the region offering their homes to those impacted by the wildfires.

Beyond Bloom: Others Offer Their Homes

Bloom acknowledged that the current number of offers, approximately a dozen, is insufficient to meet the overwhelming need. He shared an inspiring story of a woman from Peoria who contacted him on Wednesday and offered to use her brand-new home.

'She said, "Andrew, if I could give it to somebody for three months, just so they could get on their feet, I'd be happy to have somebody move in there,"' Bloom recalled. A wave of compassion followed Bloom's public appeal.

One such example is a cancer survivor who immediately contacted Bloom upon hearing the news segment to offer her assistance. 'She's got two homes in Scottsdale that are furnished. She said, "You can have them, Andrew. You can have them for as long as you need them. No charge,"' Bloom said.

In his attempt to help fire victims, Bloom is reaching out to Los Angeles homeowners, encouraging them to consider offering their vacant second or third homes as temporary shelters.