R&B star Chris Brown is taking legal action against Warner Bros. and production company Ample, suing for a staggering £405 million ($500 million) over what he describes as a 'defamatory' documentary that aired last year.

The Investigation Discovery docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence, released in October 2024, takes a closer look at the singer's controversial image.

Along with Brown's legal troubles, the show spotlights various allegations of violence and assault throughout his career.

However, according to sources, Brown's legal team is now accusing the series of misrepresenting the truth, labelling him as a 'serial rapist and sexual abuser' and causing irreparable damage to both his career and reputation.

The lawsuit says, 'To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their profits over the truth.'

What Are the Allegations Made in the Documentary?

One of the most controversial elements of the documentary is the testimony of an anonymous dancer, known only as Jane Doe, who accused Brown of drugging and raping her on a yacht in 2020.

In the documentary, the dancer's allegations were presented as part of a broader narrative about Brown's alleged violence, including the infamous 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna and a rape inquiry in Paris in 2019, where Brown was released without charge.

The documentary also referenced several other legal issues, such as allegations of assault in Las Vegas and Washington, D.C.

What Do We Know About the Lawsuit?

On 23 January, 2025, Chris Brown, 35, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, demanding £405 million ($500 million) in damages from Warner Bros. and Ample. His legal team argues that the documentary's portrayal of him is 'defamatory' and 'baseless' and that the producers knowingly published false information despite having evidence to the contrary.

According to sources, Brown's lawyers have claimed they provided enough evidence against the dancer's allegation and communicated their concerns to the show's producers.

Yet, the producers allegedly went ahead with the documentary and prioritised profit over the truth.

'Their actions undermine not only Mr Brown's decade-long efforts to rebuild his life but also the credibility of true survivors of violence,' said Brown's lawyer, Levi McCathern.

Neither of the production companies has responded to the lawsuit yet.

The Dismissed 2022 Lawsuit

According to reports, the dancer's claims in the documentary were not the first time she had accused Chris Brown.

In 2022, Jane Doe sued him for £14.9 million ($20 million), accusing him of drugging and raping her at a party on a yacht in Miami, Florida. The yacht belongs to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is himself facing around 100-plus sexual assault accusations currently.

A judge dismissed the case, and no charges were filed against Brown.

However, when the documentary was released in 2024, it brought all these allegations into the spotlight. It reignited the public interest in the case, adding to the ongoing narrative of Brown's history of legal issues.

Brown's legal team insists that these allegations are 'discredited over and over' and that he has never been convicted of any sexual crime. They point to the fact that the case was dismissed and that Brown has not been found guilty of any related charges in other incidents, such as the 2019 rape inquiry in Paris or other claims of assault.

The Impact on Brown's Career

According to Brown's lawyers, the documentary has caused severe damage to his reputation.

In the lawsuit, they argue that the show's portrayal has caused emotional distress and 'significant harm to his reputation, career, and business opportunities.' They contended that the claim extends beyond his public image and impacts his relationships with fans, colleagues, and business partners.

'Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information, knowingly disregarding their ethical obligations as journalists,' Brown's lawyer McCathern said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Brown's legal team has pledged that a portion of any damages awarded will be donated to survivors of sexual violence, according to the latest reports.

Despite the controversies, Chris Brown remains one of the music industry's most successful and influential figures.

With over 144 million followers, Brown is the second most followed male artist on Instagram who continues to sell out arenas worldwide. Brown's 11th studio album, 11:11, was released in November 2023, further cementing his place in music history.

Chris Brown is a proud father of three children. His firstborn, Royalty, is 10 years old, and he shares her with Instagram model Nia Guzman. In 2019, Chris welcomed his son Aeko, now 5, with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

In 2022, he became a father again, this time to his second daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, born to Diamond Brown.