Former UFC star and Olympic wrestler Ben Askren is in critical condition, battling severe pneumonia and a staph infection. Known for his mental strength and unbreakable spirit, Askren now faces a challenge unlike any in his sporting career — and it's unfolding far from the octagon.

Ben Askren Hospitalised and in Critical Condition

Askren's health took a serious turn earlier this week. On 8 June, his wife, Amy Askren, confirmed on a social media post that he is currently unresponsive and remains under close medical supervision.

On a positive note, Askren's loved ones recently confirmed to TMZ Sports that the UFC star is 'definitely still fighting'. The family also clarified that he has not passed away, pushing back against widespread rumours on social media. 'He is alive and any rumor he has died is completely false.'

Daniel Cormier, a long-time friend and fellow UFC legend, provided additional context on a recent X post, revealing that Askren is in a hospital back in Wisconsin and not recovering at home as some had speculated.

He’s back in Wisconsin in a hospital. He isn’t home. Please keep praying for Ben. I should have been more clear — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 12, 2025

The news has sparked an outpouring of messages from fans and fighters alike, including support from Henry Cejudo, Chris Weidman, Terrance McKinney, and even former rivals such as Dillon Danis and Darren Till.

I heard the news before it hit the media about Ben Askren. It’s a lot more serious than people think. No matter how bad our beef might’ve been, he’s a great coach and a family man. Praying he pulls through this 🙏 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 8, 2025

Heard Ben Askren is in some kind of condition that’s quite heavy.

Hope he is ok & his family.

As fighters we all have complete crazy beef & yes most of the time it’s real & blah blah.

But at the end of the day we all have families and we all started doing this to be champions,… — DT (@darrentill2) June 11, 2025

An Outpouring of Support from the MMA World

The MMA community has come together in a rare moment of solidarity. Social media platforms have been flooded with well-wishes, tributes, and calls for prayer, as fans revisit Askren's most memorable moments and praise his mental toughness.

Many believe that while Askren has faced world-class opponents inside the octagon, this is his greatest fight yet, one that requires not strength or strategy, but resilience and heart.

Ben Askren's Career and Legacy

Ben Askren is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished wrestlers to enter mixed martial arts. A two-time NCAA champion and 2008 Olympian, Askren made a seamless transition into MMA, where he became the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion, both without a loss.

He joined the UFC in 2019 and made an immediate impact, earning a controversial submission win over Robbie Lawler in his debut. He later suffered a record-setting knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal and a submission defeat to Demian Maia, but remained a fan favourite for his honesty, humour, and unfiltered commentary. His final UFC record stands at 1 win and 2 losses.

In 2021, Askren stepped into the boxing ring for a much-hyped bout against YouTuber Jake Paul, which ended in a first-round TKO. The crossover fight drew mainstream attention and added a new chapter to his unconventional combat sports journey.

Beyond competition, Askren has worked as a coach, podcast host, and outspoken advocate for athlete wellness, both physical and mental.

The Fight of His Life

This latest battle may be Askren's toughest yet, not against another athlete, but against a silent, unseen opponent. As he remains hospitalised in serious condition, his story is resonating deeply with fans who have long admired his mental strength, unwavering grit, and remarkable will to endure under pressure.

Ben Askren's fighting spirit is unquestionable. And right now, it's that same spirit the world is hoping will pull him through this critical, life-threatening challenge.