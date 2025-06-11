In a surprising turn of events, one of the NFL's most eligible stars has opened up about his recent dating life — revealing he married just a few months ago.

The football icon, 41, confirmed during a recent press conference that he tied the knot, but kept the details under wraps. This revelation comes after years of high-profile relationships and a well-guarded privacy, leaving fans and media alike curious about who his wife is and how he managed to keep it all so quiet.

On the Pat McAfee show, it was revealed in December that he had started dating a woman named 'Brittani', later revealed to be the woman who would become his wife. Not much else is known about her, which many are saying is an abrupt shift in character for Rodgers, who has dated many high-profile women in the past.

A History of High-Profile Romances

Rodgers' love life has long been a subject of fascination, often overshadowing his remarkable football career. His past relationships span some of Hollywood's and sports' most notable women, each with their own stories.

Olivia Munn

In 2014, Rodgers began dating actress Olivia Munn after they met at the ACM Awards. Munn later recounted that she initially didn't know much about Rodgers' fame, thinking he was a college athlete. Their relationship was public from the start, with frequent social media posts and joint appearances. Munn described Rodgers as supportive and motivated her to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Their relationship lasted about three years, ending in 2017. Rodgers later admitted that sharing their romance publicly made things more difficult and that his family issues complicated matters further. Munn's openness about their time together showed how much she valued their connection, even as it came to an end.

Danica Patrick

From 2018 to 2020, Rodgers dated race car driver Danica Patrick. The pair had known each other for years, initially meeting at the 2012 ESPYs. Their relationship was characterised by a laid-back approach, with both sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. Patrick highlighted how Rodgers's personality and shared interests, especially their mutual focus on fitness, kept their bond strong.

Despite the public attention, the couple's relationship ended in July 2020. Patrick later reflected that the breakup was tough but ultimately helped her grow. Rodgers echoed similar sentiments, saying he learned a lot about mindfulness and self-awareness through that relationship.

Shailene Woodley

In early 2021, Rodgers began dating actress Shailene Woodley. By February, sources confirmed their relationship, and he announced their engagement soon after. Woodley shared that she'd been with Rodgers for several months before revealing it publicly, describing him as "incredible". Their engagement was often described as a bright spot in Rodgers's life, with hopes of starting a family someday.

However, by April 2022, the couple called it off. Rodgers explained that their relationship was affected by the pressures of fame and family disagreements, which he later clarified had nothing to do with Woodley. Their relationship was brief but deeply meaningful, with Rodgers often speaking about the importance of personal growth.

A Private Love

In contrast to his past pattern of dating high-profile women, it looks like his marriage to Brittani marks a significant change, yet he remains tight-lipped about the details. It's understood that the ceremony was intimate, with no grand public event or media coverage. Rodgers's focus seems to be on his family and personal happiness, rather than the spotlight.

Rodgers indicated he's been married for 'a couple of months' during a recent interview, though he did not specify the exact date. Based on his comments and sightings, it's believed the wedding occurred around March or April 2025. That means he quietly said 'I do' during a period when he was also busy with his new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was seen in early May at the Kentucky Derby wearing a wedding band, which further fuelled speculation. Photos from that event show Rodgers sporting a dark ring on his finger, a clear sign he had taken a big step in his personal life. Despite the rumours, Rodgers has maintained his usual reserved stance, offering no confirmation until his recent public statement.

What We Know About Brittani

Very little is known about Rodgers' wife beyond his hints. Rodgers first mentioned a woman named Brittani in December 2024, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He casually revealed a Christmas gift delay for her, referring to her as 'my girlfriend Brittani'. Since then, little else has been publicly known about her, aside from Rodgers emphasising her desire for privacy and no social media presence.

Neither does she appear publicly with him. Rodgers has joked about her 'not being Britney Spears,' highlighting her preference for privacy. This choice aligns with his own desire to keep his personal life away from fame's glare.

Sources close to Rodgers suggest she is a private individual who values her space. Her low profile has only increased speculation that she is deliberately avoiding the media circus. For now, she remains a mysterious figure in the NFL star's life, with her identity protected by mutual discretion.