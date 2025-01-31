UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell is facing intense backlash after making anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks on his new podcast. The 30-year-old controversially praised Adolf Hitler as a 'good guy' and denied the Holocaust, prompting widespread condemnation and raising questions about the responsibility that comes with an athlete's platform.

In the debut episode of ArkanSanity, Mitchell dismissed historical facts in favour of his own 'research.' 'I honestly think Hitler was a good guy, based on my own research, not my public education and indoctrination,' he claimed.

Mitchell's Anti-Semitic And Homophobic Remarks

'He fought for his country; he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out who were destroying his country and turning them all into gays,' the professional mixed martial artist added. 'Was Hitler perfect? No, but he was fighting for his people. He wanted a pure nation.'

When his co-host, Roli Delgado, pointed out the inherent evil of genocide, Mitchell doubled down by denying the Holocaust. 'That's what your public education will tell you Roli, because you believe your public education because you haven't done your own research,' he said.

'When you realise there's no possible way they could've burned and cremated 6 million bodies, you're gonna realise the Holocaust ain't real,' Mitchell, who competes in UFC's featherweight division, continued. These shocking claims have fueled public curiosity about the fighter. Here's a look at everything we know about Bryce Mitchell.

Who Is Bryce Mitchell?

Mitchell is considered a rising star in the UFC. The featherweight boasts a strong record, with six wins and only one loss, and his exceptional grappling ability often gives him an edge, as noted in a January 2024 First Sportz report.

Born 4th October 1994 and nicknamed 'Thug Nasty,' Mitchell has a remarkable professional record of 17 wins and three losses, according to his ESPN profile. What makes Bryce Mitchell so compelling beyond his fighting career is his unique lifestyle.

He balances his time as a UFC fighter with his full-time work as a farmer. In his spare time, he enjoys rapping, adding another layer to his personality. Mitchell was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, and grew up in Cabot, Arkansas.

As reported by MTV Hustle, Mitchell was a multi-sport athlete at Cabot High School, playing both basketball and wrestling. He excelled in wrestling, achieving high state rankings, including second place in the 7A championships as a junior and fourth place in the 6A championships as a senior. After high school, Mitchell moved to Searcy, Arkansas, to study economics at Harding University.

MMA Career: From Undefeated Streak To UFC Spotlight

Bryce Mitchell launched his professional MMA career in 2015, rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with. He achieved an impressive undefeated streak of 9-0 before competing on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated in 2018.

On The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, Mitchell secured a quarterfinal victory over Jay Cucciniello but fell to Brad Katona in the semifinals. Despite this setback, the UFC signed him. His UFC journey began on 6th July 2018, at The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale, where he won against Tyler Diamond by a majority decision.

Bryce Mitchell's Net Worth 2024 And Earnings

His estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2025 comes from more than just fighting; as a full-time farmer, he also earns a good living from agriculture. Bryce Mitchell's diverse income streams include UFC bouts, sponsorships, and even his country rap mixtape, Pasture Fire.

His main source of income is his UFC contract, which includes fight earnings and bonuses. Beyond cattle farming and his country rap music, he also has endorsement deals with various MMA-related brands.

Personal Life

Mitchell tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He revealed in 2024 that he has a son he plans to homeschool. Although he generally keeps details private, Mitchell has shared photos with a woman named Erin Handlow, his partner, according to First Sportz.

Controversy And Repercussions

While Mitchell has built a successful career in the UFC, his recent comments have overshadowed his athletic achievements and sparked significant backlash. UFC President Dana White publicly condemned Mitchell's anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks made on a podcast, where the featherweight also praised Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

Dana White's Response

'I've heard a lot of dumb and ignorant (stuff) said over the years, but this is probably the worst,' White said in a statement released by the UFC. 'First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people.'

'Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,' White said. 'That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.'

While emphasising freedom of speech, White confirmed that the UFC would not take any action against Mitchell, as reported by AP News.