Ben Simmons' NBA comeback has suffered a devastating setback after the Sacramento Kings confirmed that he tore his right Achilles tendon during practice, forcing the franchise to reconsider its backcourt plans.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury on Sunday, 18 October 2026, just three days before Sacramento's season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings confirmed that surgery would be required, with Simmons expected to miss the 2026–27 campaign.

The setback also prompted reported trade interest in two guards, although subsequent roster decisions have changed Sacramento's options.

Simmons' Comeback Ends Before Opening Night

Simmons joined Sacramento on a one-year contract in September after sitting out the previous NBA season while recovering from injuries.

The former first overall draft pick hoped to revive his career and provide the Kings with defensive versatility, passing, and additional ball-handling.

He appeared in two preseason games, averaging 10.5 points, four rebounds, and four assists. However, those preparations ended when Simmons injured his Achilles during a live practice drill.

An MRI confirmed the tear, and Sacramento announced that he would require surgery. The injury represents another painful interruption for a player who previously earned three All-Star selections during his time with Philadelphia.

Simmons has struggled with recurring physical setbacks in recent seasons, limiting his opportunities to establish consistent playing time. His latest injury now threatens to prevent him from making a regular-season appearance for Sacramento during his one-year contract.

The Kings must meanwhile prepare for opening night without a player expected to strengthen their rotation.

Kings Explore Two Potential Trade Targets

Sacramento's immediate concern is replacing the playmaking and backcourt depth Simmons was expected to provide. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on 19 October that the Kings were considering point guard reinforcements following the injury.

Fischer also reported that Sacramento had contacted the Milwaukee Bucks about acquiring Kevin Porter Jr.

Meanwhile, Marc Stein identified Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. as another possible target, with Sacramento emerging as a potential trade destination. The reports came before Monday's roster deadline, when teams were finalising their opening-night squads.

However, the situation changed when Milwaukee waived Porter and Memphis waived Clayton on 19 October.

Those confirmed transactions mean Sacramento would no longer need to negotiate trades with their former teams to acquire those players. Any subsequent acquisition would instead depend on the applicable waiver process, roster availability, and contractual arrangements. Neither player has been confirmed as a Kings signing.

The reported trade discussions concerned potential replacements for Simmons, not an attempt to trade the injured guard himself.

Worst-Case Scenario Creates New Questions

For Simmons, the immediate challenge is recovering from an injury expected to cost him another season at a crucial stage of his career.

An Achilles tear can require extensive rehabilitation, although recovery timelines and eventual performance vary between players. The injury does not establish that his NBA career is over.

Sacramento faces a different problem: finding a replacement for Simmons' unusual combination of size, defensive ability, and passing. The franchise could pursue another guard or distribute additional responsibilities among its existing players.

For now, Simmons faces another lengthy recovery, while Sacramento must adjust its plans before the new season begins.