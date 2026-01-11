Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ignited controversy after remarks circulating online in which he appeared to suggest the United States would not exist without Jews, language critics say implies outsized Jewish ownership of America's founding.

In the video, Netanyahu referred to 'five brothers' fighting 'barbarians' while discussing Israel's defence against the Oct. 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants. His reference to the US appears intended as a rhetorical appeal to shared Judeo-Christian values and to underline American support for Israel, rather than to claim Jews founded the country. Critics, however, described the wording as boastful and threatening.

Reactions to Netanyahu's Statement

The response on social media quickly escalated beyond political critique. One user reacted dismissively, writing, 'Sounds like someone's feeling a little too powerful today'.

Another claimed, 'Jews are so self-obsessed it's insane', while others appeared to accept the idea that the US had 'sold out' to Israel. 'He's not lying. You guys sold out so easily to them,' one post read.

Not all comments criticised Netanyahu. One X user wrote, 'When even the Jews start to turn their back on their biggest global ally, protector and founder, there are signs something is up with US policy', referring to recent unrest linked to an ICE crackdown.

Many comments suggested US policy is dictated by Jewish interests, echoing longstanding conspiracy theories about foreign control.

Jewish History Among Americans: Did They Help Build the US?

Some users pushed back against the original claim without attacking Jews as a group. One comment said: 'He is not totally wrong. Without Judeo-Christianity the US could never have existed. It is the foundation of our country'. This reflects a common argument that America's legal and moral framework drew heavily on biblical traditions, though historians note the constitution itself is secular.

Others rejected any Jewish contribution outright. One wrote: 'Jews had absolutely NOTHING to do with the founding of the USA. Our founding fathers warned us against Jews'.

Comments challenging Netanyahu's claim noted that while Jewish communities existed in colonial America, they were a small minority and not the primary drivers of the nation's founding. Jewish settlers arrived in places such as New Amsterdam, now New York, as well as Philadelphia, Charleston and Newport. Many worked as merchants, traders and financiers, contributing to local economies and colonial trade networks.

During the American Revolution, Polish-born financier Haym Salomon helped raise funds and provide loans to support the Continental Army. Jewish thinkers also influenced debates on civil liberties and religious freedom, later reflected in the First Amendment. Figures including George Washington publicly defended Jews' right to practise their religion freely. While Jews were not the sole foundation of the United States, their contributions were significant, particularly in economic development and the advancement of religious freedom.

Current US–Israel Relations

Today, US–Israel relations remain strong, but they face more scrutiny than ever. The US provides over $3 billion (£2.4 billion) annually in military aid, supporting Israel's defence systems and regional security. Both countries cooperate closely on intelligence, technology and counterterrorism.

Recent events, including the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and ongoing tensions in Gaza, have prompted questions about Washington's approach. Critics argue the US sometimes overlooks human rights concerns to maintain ties with Israel, while supporters say the alliance is vital for security and shared values.