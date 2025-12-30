Israel's highest honour, the Israel Prize, is poised to make history. For the first time, the award will be conferred upon a non-Israeli, signalling a dramatic departure from decades of precedent.

During his visit to the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump that the Israeli government had decided to confer the prestigious prize upon him.

But what exactly is the Israel Prize—and what is the meaning behind the decision to award it to Trump?

Israel has decided to award the Israel Prize to Trump, the country's prime minister said during the conference, 'We decided to break a convention, or create a new one, and that is to award the Israel Prize, which in almost our 80 years we've never awarded it to a non-Israeli, and we are going to award it this year to President Trump,' Netanyahu said.

Trump received the news during their meeting in Florida, along with other members of the Israeli delegation, through a phone call on Monday, 29 December 2025. Education Minister Yoav Kisch informed the US president that he would be granted the Israel Prize, considered the country's highest honour.

'It is my great and distinct honour to inform you that the Israel Prize committee... has reached a historical decision to award you the Israel Prize, in the category "special contribution to the Jewish people,"' Kisch told Trump as Netanyahu held up a phone toward the US president at the table.

Trump responded, saying the award was a 'great honour, really amazing being the first one outside of Israel, it's really something.'

Kitsch also expressed gratitude to the US president for his 'significant and consistent efforts on behalf of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.'

Why Trump Was Chosen

Among the many contributions cited were his actions to combat antisemitism, efforts to secure the return of hostages from Gaza, the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and his unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself — particularly during a period in which Israel faced threats across seven active fronts.

The ceremony is scheduled for April 2026, with the award to be presented to Trump in person in Jerusalem on Independence Day, an event to which the Education Minister has formally invited him to attend.

Although Israeli officials claim that Trump is the first non-Israeli awardee of the Israel Prize, The Times of Israel reported that the 1991 Israel Prize was awarded to Indian conductor Zubin Mehta, who directed the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra for many years.

After the meeting concluded, Trump told reporters that receiving the prize 'was really surprising and very much appreciated'.

The Israeli Prime Minister also explained that, given Trump's history of breaking conventions, Israel had chosen to do the same by awarding the Israel Prize to a non-Israeli for the first time.

'It would honour us, Mr President, if you could visit Israel on Israel's Independence Day,' Netanyahu said.

What Exactly is the Israel Prize and The Honour It Holds

The Israel Prize is the country's most prestigious honour, awarded to individuals or organisations that have demonstrated outstanding excellence in their field or made a significant contribution to Israeli culture.

First established in 1953 by the Minister of Education, Ben-Zion Dinur, the prize has been awarded annually at a state ceremony held on the eve of Israel's Independence Day. The event is typically attended by Israel's President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the Knesset, and President of the Supreme Court.

Recipients are usually Israeli citizens or organisations recognised for exceptional achievement or for breaking new ground in a particular field. The prize is awarded across four categories: humanities, social sciences and Jewish studies; natural and exact sciences; culture, arts, communication and sport; and lifetime achievement or exceptional contribution to the nation.

Some Controversy Surrounding the Israel Prize

In the past, the prize, which is overseen by the Education Ministry, has faced allegations of politicisation and has been marked by past battles over controversial recipients.

Honorees are selected each year by a committee appointed by the Education Ministry. This year's was made up of activist Miriam Peretz, film producer Moshe Edery, and Michal Abadi-Boiangiu, the incoming accountant general of the Finance Ministry.

Trump has been very open about his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize, branding himself as a peacemaker who has ended multiple conflicts, including the two-year Israel-Hamas war.

In October, however, the Nobel committee declined to award him, prompting the White House to accuse it of placing 'politics over peace.'

That same month, Netanyahu posted an AI-generated photo of Trump being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

He captioned the X post: 'Give [Donald Trump] the Nobel Peace Prize — he deserves it.'