Microsoft is rolling out a new server-side update that adds a new feature dubbed "Read Aloud" to Bing Chat AI.

Responding to an X (formerly Twitter) user's question about whether there is a way to make Bing always read its response aloud, Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin confirmed that the company is working on that feature.

@MParakhin is there a way to make Bing always read aloud its response when I type in the answer instead of asking it using voice? — Nhan Nguyen (@nhan_000) November 15, 2023

Aside from this, Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring ChatGPT's code interpreter to Copilot. Available to select users, the read-aloud feature works even when you interact with Bing Chat in texts.

Notably, it doesn't highlight the words on the screen while reading. However, the folks at Windows Latest suggest this could change in the coming days.

Likewise, you can't change the accent or the speed. There is a possibility Microsoft might give users the option to control these aspects in the future.

How to use read aloud in Bing Chat AI?

After asking Bing anything, all you need to do is click on the speaker-like icon by hovering over the answer. You can pause when Bing is reading aloud and then resume from where you left off.

Moreover, you can use the "Continue on mobile" button to send the conversation to your mobile device. A slew of other exciting features including code interpreter, PDF uploads and plugins are coming to Bing Chat as well.

In July, some users received early access to Bing Chat plugins. Plugins support in Bing Chat allows you to turn off Bing search integration for a more ChatGPT-like experience.

Currently, Bing Chat AI generates answers by combining its trained data and Bing search results. According to the Windows Latest report, Bing Chat uses a combination of Microsoft's in-house large language models (LLMs), GPT-4 and GPT-3 when you turn off the search mode.

Microsoft is also reportedly gearing up to bring code interpreter support to Copilot. This could be similar to the ChatGPT Code Interpreter, which allows the AI chatbot to write and execute computer code in a live Python environment.

It is worth noting that Code Interpreter is a paid feature of ChatGPT. However, it is still unclear whether Code Interpreter in Copilot will be a paid or free feature.

As if that weren't enough, Microsoft has confirmed it is set to bring a PDF upload feature to Bing Copilot. The feature will come in handy for uploading your documents to Bing Chat and interacting with PDF.

To those unaware, the Redmond-based recently rebranded Bing Chat and Bing Chat for Enterprise to Copilot in a bid to better compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT.