Bitcoin has pushed above $70,000 for the first time since early June as traders respond to falling US bond yields, renewed regulatory optimism in Washington and billions of dollars in forced short liquidations, even as a viral claim of 'coordinated manipulation' puts big exchange flows under scrutiny.

A post from Wimar.X and several other accounts claimed Coinbase bought 6,139 BTC, Binance 4,061 BTC, an unnamed insider 4,036 BTC, Kraken 3,329 BTC, OKX 1,621 BTC, Phemex 1,300 BTC and Wintermute 1,230 BTC. The post described the alleged activity as 'COORDINATED MANIPULATION'.

There is no credible evidence establishing those figures as a coordinated operation. The documented market catalysts point elsewhere.

Why Is Bitcoin up Today?

Bitcoin climbed above $70,000 for the first time since early June, with the cryptocurrency extending its advance towards $72,000. Contemporary market reports have linked the move to lower US Treasury yields and improving sentiment around cryptocurrency regulation.

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CoinMarketCap data showed BTC at about $72,337, with its market capitalisation around $1.45 trillion and 24-hour trading volume above $63 billion.

The move followed the US Treasury's decision to increase the size of its purchases of longer-dated government bonds.

The buyback programme is being expanded to at least $4 billion per operation from about $2 billion, a change that helped push long-term yields lower.

Lower yields can improve the appeal of riskier assets by easing financial conditions and reducing the relative attractiveness of government debt. Bitcoin was not the only asset responding. Stocks, bonds and gold also rallied after the Treasury announcement, while the dollar weakened.

Trump Adds Crypto Policy Optimism

A second catalyst came from Washington. President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass the Clarity Act after meeting cryptocurrency executives at the White House.

The legislation is intended to establish clearer rules for digital assets and determine how regulatory responsibilities are divided between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The renewed push gave traders another reason to expect greater regulatory certainty for the US crypto market. Bitcoin's move above $70,000 came as crypto-linked shares also rose, with Coinbase, Strategy and other digital-asset companies gaining during the broader rally.

Short Sellers Add Fuel

The move was then amplified by the derivatives market. More than $3 billion in crypto short positions were liquidated over a 24-hour period, according to market data cited by multiple outlets. Bitcoin and Ether accounted for a substantial share of those forced closures.

When traders betting on falling prices are forced to close their positions, they generally have to buy the underlying asset or its derivatives. That buying can accelerate an existing rally.

Bitcoin's move does not require a single large buyer to explain its speed. A combination of new demand and forced buying can produce a rapid price move once key technical levels are breached.

What About the Manipulation Claim?

The viral X post offers a different explanation. X user Wimar.X presented specific purchase figures for several major exchanges and an unnamed insider, describing them as the 'exact reason' Bitcoin had pumped.

🚨 BREAKING



HERE’S THE EXACT REASON BITCOIN JUST PUMPED:



COINBASE BOUGHT 6,139 BTC

BINANCE BOUGHT 4,061 BTC

AN INSIDER BOUGHT 4,036 BTC

KRAKEN BOUGHT 3,329 BTC

OKX BOUGHT 1,621 BTC

PHEMEX BOUGHT 1,300 BTC

WINTERMUTE BOUGHT 1,230 BTC



THIS WAS COORDINATED MANIPULATION! pic.twitter.com/m4rxc7gThu — Wimar.X (@DefiWimar) August 19, 2026

But the post does not provide transaction identifiers, wallet addresses or independent evidence demonstrating that the listed purchases occurred as described. Nor does it establish that the alleged activity was coordinated to move Bitcoin's price.

That distinction matters. Large Bitcoin transfers involving exchanges can represent customer deposits, withdrawals, internal movements, custody activity or trading flows.

A transfer alone does not establish that an exchange was buying Bitcoin for its own account, or that several exchanges were acting together to move the market.

Bitcoin Rally Has Several Documented Drivers

There is evidence of demand alongside the macro and policy catalysts. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded inflows during the rally, while the liquidation of bearish positions added mechanical buying pressure.

Market reports have also pointed to the break above technical resistance as another factor drawing traders back into the market. That does not prove precisely which factor contributed the most.

Markets rarely offer that kind of clean attribution. What can be established is that Bitcoin's move above $70,000 coincided with lower Treasury yields, renewed optimism over US crypto legislation and billions of dollars in short liquidations.

The claim of coordinated exchange manipulation remains a separate allegation without comparable evidence. For traders wondering why Bitcoin is up today, that distinction may be more important than the $70,000 milestone itself.