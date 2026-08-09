Harry Yeh, a high-profile cryptocurrency investor who claimed to oversee more than $2 billion in digital-asset investments, has been found dead after a 30-floor fall from a luxury residential tower in Asunción, Paraguay, with police probing a ransacked apartment linked to him.

Police received a 911 call at about 4.30am on Friday, according to Paraguayan media. Yeh's body was found at the base of the Jade Park complex, about 100 metres below, naked and covered with a black plastic bag.

Authorities have not determined how he fell. Investigators have not ruled out an accident, suicide or the involvement of another person.

Police Probe Ransacked 30th-Floor Flat

Prosecutor María del Carmen Palazón went to the 30th-floor apartment with officers from Paraguay's Criminalistics and Homicide units, according to local reports. Investigators found the doors open and the apartment in disarray, but no one was inside.

Police collected evidence from the apartment and the area where Yeh's body was found. His remains were taken to the Judicial Morgue for an autopsy and forensic examination.

Police chief Abel Cantero told La Tribuna that investigators were examining two apartments linked to Yeh, on the 27th and 30th floors. Evidence from both locations was sent to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

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Partner Questioned on Lower Floor

Investigators also went to the 27th floor, where Yeh's 29-year-old Brazilian partner, Isadora de Proenca Braganholo Carvalho, lived. She told authorities that she did not know what had happened, according to local media.

Police have not publicly accused Carvalho of wrongdoing. Authorities have also not disclosed whether investigators found evidence of a struggle, forced entry or another person inside either apartment.

The inquiry is focused on establishing Yeh's movements and what happened inside the building before the fall.

Yeh Was an Early Bitcoin Investor

Yeh, whose full name was Harry Chun Tak Yeh, was an early cryptocurrency investor who entered Bitcoin in 2013, according to his biography. He has said Bitcoin was trading at about $60 when he began investing.

He later founded Quantum Fintech Group and started his first fund with $250,000, according to the same biography. The firm described itself as an investment manager and trading operation focused on digital assets and blockchain projects.

Quantum and Yeh's own website have claimed more than $2 billion in assets and investments under management, with Quantum citing a figure above $2.4 billion. Those figures were self-reported and have not been independently verified.

Crypto Ties Spanned Fantom and DeFi

Yeh was closely associated with projects in the Fantom and decentralised-finance ecosystem. His biography identifies him as a founder and seed investor in LIF3 and L3 Reserve, while his investment history also included Tomb Finance and other blockchain projects.

A 2024 due-diligence report on LIF3 identified Yeh as its principal investor and managing director of Quantum Fintech Group. His public biography also lists an engineering background and earlier work in technology and finance.

Those ties made Yeh a recognised figure among investors and founders in parts of the cryptocurrency industry.

Authorities Await Forensic Findings

The autopsy is expected to provide investigators with further information about Yeh's death. Local reports have not established whether injuries found on his body were consistent only with the fall or indicated anything that occurred beforehand.

The discovery of his body and the condition of the 30th-floor apartment have led authorities to examine the circumstances rather than immediately classify the death. No official finding has linked another person to the fatal fall.

For now, investigators have established that Yeh fell from the Jade Park building and died at the scene. They have not publicly established why he fell or what occurred inside the building before his death. The case remains under investigation by Paraguayan authorities.