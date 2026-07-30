Leopold Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness Capital did not collapse because investors suddenly lost faith in artificial intelligence. The hedge fund, which had reported a 439 per cent net return through June and was managing tens of billions of dollars, was forced to unwind after losses on a highly leveraged portfolio triggered mounting margin pressures on both its winning and hedging positions.

Situational Awareness Capital, founded by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, had become one of the most closely watched AI-focused hedge funds on Wall Street. The fund was built around a simple investment thesis: the expansion of artificial intelligence would require enormous growth in chips, memory, data centres and energy infrastructure.

That thesis helped drive rapid gains. An investor letter reviewed by the Financial Times showed the fund reported a 439% net return through June.

But the same concentrated strategy that delivered those returns created pressure when markets reversed. The fund's public portfolio was sold to Citadel after losses on AI-related investments left the firm seeking to reduce positions and manage margin requirements, according to people familiar with the matter.

The AI Trade Turned Into a Liquidity Problem

Situational Awareness grew rapidly after launching in 2024, with reports placing its assets under management between roughly $20 billion and $45 billion earlier this month.

The fund built large positions in companies expected to benefit from AI infrastructure spending. Its disclosed holdings included Nebius Group, Sandisk, Micron and CoreWeave, while reports also identified SK Hynix among its major investments.

Several of those stocks declined sharply during July's technology sell-off. CNBC reported that the fund suffered losses from AI infrastructure investments while short positions in software companies, including Adobe, also moved against it.

The combination created pressure on both sides of the portfolio.

For a leveraged fund, losses can accelerate quickly because borrowed capital increases exposure. When positions decline, prime brokers can require additional collateral or reductions in holdings to manage risk.

CNBC reported that Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were working with Situational Awareness as it sought to satisfy margin requirements and reduce positions in an orderly manner.

Citadel Buys Portfolio After Fund Seeks Exit

Citadel, the investment firm founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, reached a deal to acquire Situational Awareness's public stock portfolio, according to reports.

The transaction came after the fund had been seeking buyers for its holdings and exploring ways to raise capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

The portfolio sale involved the fund's public investments. Situational Awareness continued to hold private company investments, including a reported stake in AI company Anthropic.

Investors Debate Whether AI Failed or the Trade Did

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The unwind triggered debate among investors over whether the sell-off reflected weakening artificial intelligence demand or the forced reduction of a highly leveraged position.

Shay Boloor, an investor who follows AI infrastructure companies and technology stocks, argued on X that Microsoft's results showed continued demand across chips, memory, networking and data centre infrastructure.

Boloor wrote that the AI infrastructure thesis had not failed but that the leveraged fund behind some of the selling had come under pressure.

Other market commentators focused on the size and concentration of the fund's positions.

Hedgie, an account on X that covers hedge fund and market activity, wrote that the fund had been forced out of its public holdings after pressure from prime brokers and highlighted that its largest AI-related positions had fallen sharply during July.

The comments reflected a wider debate among investors: whether the decline represented a change in expectations for artificial intelligence investment or the unwinding of a crowded, leveraged trade.

Journey From OpenAI Researcher to AI Investor

Aschenbrenner gained attention in technology circles after publishing 'Situational Awareness: The Decade Ahead', an essay examining artificial intelligence development and competition surrounding advanced AI systems.

Before founding Situational Awareness Capital, Aschenbrenner worked as a researcher at OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

The fund became closely associated with the AI infrastructure investment theme, placing large bets on companies expected to benefit from rising demand for computing power.

The unwind has shifted attention from the fund's rapid rise to the risks involved when concentrated positions and leverage collide with a sudden market reversal.