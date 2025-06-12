Blackpink member Rosé has come under fan-fire in regards to her whereabouts leading up to the girl group's Deadline World Tour.

The controversy comes in the same week that Rosé's song Apt. tied the record for the longest-charting K-pop song on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Along with Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, the New Zealand and South Korean K-pop star will kick off their Deadline tour on 5 July at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

However, fans are concerned her heart might not be in the right place – or her whole person for that matter – as Rosé was recently spotted in LA. Her whereabouts have made fans question why she isn't rehearsing with her bandmates just weeks out from the tour's opening show.

The LA sighting has sparked ongoing concerns about the girl groups' preparedness for the tour.

Fan Community Pages Share Sightings Of The K-Pop Star

Blackpink fans, who go by Blinks, took to community pages on social media to share photos and opinions of Rosé in LA.

Photos on X had fans speculating she was there for reasons related to her solo career, as she is currently signed with Atlantic Records in LA as of September 2024.

'OMG... i don't even want to attend this impending hot mess of a cash grab anymore,' one fan wrote.

'F**k b***h what's she's doing here while 3 weeks away from tour,' a particularly hostile Blink commented.

Another fan replied, 'Wtf is she doing in LA !! Girl get your ass in that rehearsal room, Blinks already paid so much !!'

The harsh criticism comes as fans fear a repeat of Blackpink's previous Born Pink World Tour, which saw members ridiculed for repeated mess-ups and lack of synchronisation on stage.

Criticism Comes While Solo Career SkyRockets

Some fans defended Rosé in dedicating more time to her solo career.

Her debut single album R came out in 2021 through Interscope and YG Entertainment. R contained two songs, On the Ground and Gone, with On the Ground peaking at 70 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Since signing with Atlantic Records, she has released her debut solo studio album Rosie, containing her hit single Apt. which has tied the record for the US Billboard's Hot 100 longest-charting K-pop song. It matches BTS member Jimin's Who, which also had a 33-week-long chart run.

'Oh, Blinks will hate to see this watch them camp in the replies and qrts. Go Rosé, give your all to your solo career!' a supporter wrote.

One blink commented, 'people need to stop hating and assuming. she probably finished all her takes already.'

'My hardworking girl 🤍,' another fan put simply.

Not The Only Member To Go Solo

While Rosé's recent antics have seen her singled out by fans as not giving Deadline her full attention, she's not the only one focusing on her solo career.

Blackpink originally formed and debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One. Their debut marked them as YG Entertainment's first girl group in six years.

Since then, the girl group has become the highest-charting US Billboard Hot 100 female K-pop act. Their single, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du became the most-viewed Korean music video on YouTube at the time of its release, according to IMDb. Blackpink is also the only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

Since then, all four Blackpink members have launched solo careers, with Jennie kicking off the trend just two years after the band formed. Her first single, Solo, dropped in 2018. Rosé was next to debut in 2021 with R, shortly followed by Lisa, who released a set of dual singles just months after. Jisoo finally jumped on the solo-career-bandwagon in 2023 with her two-track EP titled ME.

With their third upcoming worldwide tour, netizens are eagerly keeping an eye on the band members in hopes of seeing the cohesive show stopping performances the band is known for.