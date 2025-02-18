No one captures the allure of luxury travel quite like HBO's The White Lotus.

The series has turned stunning destinations into characters in their own right, and with the release of season three, Thailand takes centre stage. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and world-class resorts, the country is set to captivate audiences once again. This season also introduces a major Thai star—Blackpink's Lisa—who makes her acting debut as the character 'Mook'.

Yet, it's not just the show's dark comedy, scandal, and drama that are making waves. The White Lotus is also having a significant impact on Thai tourism, with many dubbing this phenomenon 'The White Lotus Effect.'

Thailand's Luxury Appeal

The White Lotus has made a name by setting each season in glamorous, far-flung locations.

Earlier, it was Hawai and Sicily, and now, with Season three, the show has shifted its focus to Thailand, a country known for its lush forest, golden beaches, and vibrant culture.

Koh Samui, the country's second-largest island, is the show's star, with its white sandy beaches and luxurious resorts taking centre stage. The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is at the heart of the action, standing in for the fictional White Lotus Resort & Spa. As with seasons one and two, the show has chosen a high-end resort to set the scene for its blend of escapism and intrigue.

The island is also home to other stunning resorts, such as Anantara Lawana and Anantara Bophut, which are primarily featured during the season. Known for its legendary Full Moon parties, the island of Koh Phangan also appears in the show.

The White Lotus Effect

It's no surprise that the show's powerful impact on tourism to Thailand was evident as the season three premiere rolled out.

Hotels.com says interest in Koh Samui has soared, increasing searches by 40%. Other popular destinations like Phuket and Bangkok also saw a significant increase, with Phuket bookings up by 44% and Bangkok experiencing a 17% jump in interest. Hence, we cannot deny that the White Lotus has an uncanny ability to turn its locations into travel hotspots.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomes the exposure. 'We are confident in 'The White Lotus' team's creative vision to showcase all that the Kingdom offers,' TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool told a news website. 'We believe the series will ultimately present Thailand in a positive light, attracting viewers worldwide to experience our country's unique charm and hospitality.'

The Governor also added that the authority hopes this attention will help the country reach its tourism goal of 39 to 40 million international visitors in 2025, a significant increase from 35 million in 2024.

Europeans Lead the Surge

While the White Lotus effect is global, European travellers are excited about Thailand in season three.

According to reports, the UK and Germany have seen significant increases in searches for Thai destinations, with interest up 53% and 50%, respectively. Other countries, such as France, Italy, and Denmark, have also seen notable rises in searches.

What's fascinating is that many of these searches have already turned into bookings. As per tour operators and hotel executives, a substantial increase in reservations has been reported, particularly in the resorts and areas featured on the show. The data shows that the French lead the way, accounting for 37% of bookings. Meanwhile, British travellers who were heavily engaged in searches only account for 4% of all bookings.

A Response from Airlines and Hotels

Industry players have wasted no time in turning this opportunity into gold.

According to reports, airlines like Finnair announced an increase in Flights to Thailand to accommodate the surge created by the 'White Lotus Effect.' Meanwhile, luxury hotels and resorts have already begun rolling out White Lotus-themed packages.

JJ, the general manager of the Four Seasons Koh Samui, says that they will help visitors get married in an exclusive White Lotus location in the residence. 'They'll get married in the residence where a particular scene was shot and have a full moon party with their guests, like in the show,' he said.

What Lies Ahead for Thai Tourism?

As season three of The White Lotus begins, Thailand is preparing to witness a much-anticipated tourism boom. However, the full impact of the show remains to be seen; early signs indicate that the surge in bookings and searches will increase international visitors in 2025.

Meanwhile, business owners and government officials hope that 'The White Lotus Effect' will strengthen Thailand's position as a global tourism contender.