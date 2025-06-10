Actress Blake Lively is still pursuing legal action against actor and producer Justin Baldoni, despite a US federal judge recently dismissing his $400 million defamation countersuit against her.

While the ruling marks a significant win for Lively, her original lawsuit, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation during the filming of It Ends With Us, remains active, with a trial scheduled for March 2026.

The Judge Dismisses Defamation Claims but Allows for a Narrow Refile

On 9 June, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman ruled that Baldoni's defamation claims could not proceed. The court determined that Lively's statements to the California Civil Rights Department were protected by legal privilege and could not be the basis for a defamation claim. Baldoni also filed a $250 million claim against The New York Times. The judge dismissed that claim as well, ruling that the publication's reporting was protected under the fair-report privilege.

Although the defamation case is closed, Judge Liman gave Baldoni until June 23 to file a narrower lawsuit based on claims of contractual interference. This means there is still a possibility that part of the case could be revived, but only in a much more limited form.

Lively's Legal Team Responds with Confidence

Lively's attorneys described the decision as a complete legal victory. In a statement to the media, her legal representatives called the ruling a complete vindication. Lively also expressed personal relief and said she remains committed to standing up for women's safety in the workplace. Her legal team said they will move forward with efforts to recover attorney's fees and possibly punitive and treble damages.

The original complaint, submitted to the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, accused Baldoni and fellow producer Jamey Heath of sexual harassment and professional retaliation during the filming of It Ends With Us. Lively claimed a pattern of inappropriate behaviour created a hostile environment, ultimately forcing her withdrawal from the project.

Baldoni responded to the allegations in early 2025 by launching a countersuit for defamation. His filing alleged that Lively, Reynolds, and their representatives orchestrated a public campaign to harm his career. Legal commentators noted the sheer scale of the $400 million claim appeared designed to intimidate or discredit Lively's original accusations.

The Trial on Lively's Claims Is Scheduled for March 2026

The next major development in this case will be the trial addressing Lively's original harassment and retaliation complaints. That trial is scheduled for March 2026 in Los Angeles Superior Court. Legal observers believe the case could have lasting effects on how harassment claims are handled in the entertainment industry.

The decision to proceed to trial, rather than settle privately, reflects Lively's determination to seek accountability. Legal experts say it could also set an important precedent in the era following the #MeToo movement.

Blake Lively's successful challenge to Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation countersuit marks a significant moment in the broader legal dispute. The ruling affirms protections for individuals who report alleged workplace harassment, reinforcing the importance of legal safeguards against retaliatory claims. As attention turns to the upcoming 2026 trial on her original allegations, the case may help shape future legal and industry standards around harassment, media reporting, and public accountability.