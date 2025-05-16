After a decade of close ties, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship appears to have come to an end. Sources confirm that Swift, 35, is 'done' with Lively, 37, and that their relationship has come to a complete halt. It looks like other friendships have been caught in the crossfire as well, with Gigi Hadid also distancing herself from Lively.

What Happened and What Went Wrong

The fallout and end of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship is linked to Lively's ongoing legal dispute with her co-star Justin Baldoni, which has pulled Swift into the mess.

Their friendship, which began in 2015, grew into more than simple industry courtesy. It started out with a simple get-together in Australia, and was swiftly followed by Reynolds and Lively's attendance at Swift's Fourth of July Party in 2016, which the singer had hosted with then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

One of the couples' children was featured in Swift's music, with their child James lending a vocal cameo to one of her tracks. Three of Reynolds and Lively's children were name-dropped on the 'Folklore' album, which was no surprise knowing that Swift was chosen as the godmother to James, Inez, and Betty. Yet, recent events have forced them apart, with insiders describing the friendship as 'beyond repair'. Swift reportedly feels betrayed, especially after Lively's camp allegedly threatened to leak private texts unless she publicly supported her in her legal fight.

Who Else is Involved?

Gigi Hadid, once a close confidante of Lively, has also distanced herself. Her absence at Lively's recent star-studded birthday party was seen as a sign of shifting loyalties. An insider said Hadid's loyalty lies with Swift, and she is uncomfortable being involved in the ongoing drama. The rift between Gigi and Blake seems to be widening, with some claiming Gigi feels betrayed by her friend's actions.

To quote the source, 'Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn't want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake'.

Legal Battles and Public Allegiances

The legal saga has escalated swiftly. Baldoni's lawyers issued a subpoena last week, citing Swift's texts, claiming Lively tried to pressure the singer into publicly backing her. The court filings reveal that Lively's legal team demanded Swift delete messages, hinting at an attempt to manipulate her into taking sides. The situation has become more complicated with allegations that Lively threatened to release private texts as a form of coercion.

The Ripple Effect in the A-List Circle

This fallout isn't limited to just Swift and Lively, and Hadid by association . The legal case has embroiled other high-profile names, including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Rumours suggest that the legal scrutiny might extend to their communications as well. Swift's close circle is feeling the pressure, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce unfollowing Reynolds on social media, hinting at the chill in their relationship.

Swift, once so publicly supportive of her friends, now finds herself caught in a legal whirlwind. Sources say she's 'completely floored' by how her friendship with Lively has deteriorated, feeling exploited after years of trust.

What's Next?

The legal dispute is set to go to trial in March 2026, with both Lively and Baldoni expected to testify. Meanwhile, the question remains: who will be next? The legal and personal fallout suggests that, in a case like this, more friendships might be tested or broken.