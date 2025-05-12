The close-knit friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively has taken a dramatic turn with a very public hit following a legal twist that caught the pop star completely off guard. In a very recent development, Swift was served a subpoena on Friday in connection with Lively's legal dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Despite putting on a brave face while out with Travis Kelce and family for Mother's Day in Philadelphia, insiders say Swift has been 'completely floored' by the development. The singer is said to feel 'betrayed' and 'exploited' by Lively, 37, someone she shares a close friendship with.

How It All Unravelled

Swift and Lively had long been part of the same tight-knit celebrity circle. The Love Story singer is the godmother to Lively's three daughters and has even used her children's names in one of her songs 'Betty.' Once Swift went public with her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, the duo were spotted together going for a double date with the Simple Favour actress and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. However, their relationship reportedly began to fracture late last year.

In December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni — her co-star and director in the film adaptation of It Ends With Us — accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a 'smear campaign' against her. Baldoni responded with a defamation countersuit in January that unexpectedly dragged Swift into the conflict.

Contained within Baldoni's filing were alleged emails and messages referencing Swift, including a curious exchange in which Lively is said to have referred to herself as 'Khaleesi' and to Swift as one of her 'dragons' — a nod to Game of Thrones.

According to reports, Baldoni also claimed that Swift was present at a key meeting about the film, held at the New York penthouse shared by Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. A source close to Swift, however, said she had only arrived to find the meeting already in progress and had no involvement in it.

Swift Speaks Out

On Friday, it was reported that Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed in the legal battle between Lively and Baldono. Following the subpoena, Swift's team issued a statement pushing back firmly against any suggestion she played a role in the film's development:

'Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see 'It Ends With Us' until weeks after its public release', her spokesperson said.

There had also been whispers that Swift personally approved the casting of Isabela Ferrer as the younger version of Lively's character Lily Bloom — something Swift categorically denies.

'Speculation that Taylor chose young Lily in casting is simply untrue,' a source told The Daily Mail. 'This subpoena delves into events and things that did not occur.'

Behind the Fallout

According to the sources close to Swift, the legal move has confirmed the suspicions that her name was being used to boos the profile of the film in the case. 'Taylor has been aware that Blake has been exploiting her name for a while now, but this subpoena takes it to a whole new level,' one insider claimed.

While it's Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who filed the subpoena, Swift is said to hold Lively accountable for the situation — not because Lively initiated it, but because of how intertwined she allowed their names to become in the project and its aftermath.

Lively's Camp Responds

Although Lively has yet to make any personal comments on the latest move, which drags her best friend into her lawsuit, her team has responded to the growing media attention with a pointed statement about the direction the case has taken:

'Mr Baldoni [continues] to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue – Madison Square Garden – to witness Ms. Lively's deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions the world over.'

Unfortunately, the beautiful friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively has now veen pulled into a very public legal storm. And for Swift — someone known to guard her personal relationships closely — the betrayal may be too much to forgive.

Whether the two stars can repair the damage remains to be seen. For now, Swift is keeping her distance from the cameras, although breaking her streak, the Karma singer was spotted with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, very recently.