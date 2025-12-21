KEY POINTS Police launch major manhunt as witnesses describe random gunfire

Witnesses tell of panic and bodies as shooters fled into streets

Rifle and handguns used as police scramble to trace suspects

A night that began quietly in a South African township ended in terror after gunmen opened fire inside a tavern in Bekkersdal, killing at least nine people and wounding 10 others in one of the country's latest mass shootings.

Police say the attack took place just before 1am local time on Saturday when a group of armed suspects arrived in two vehicles, entered a licensed tavern and immediately began firing at patrons without warning.

The sudden burst of gunfire turned the crowded venue into a scene of chaos as people scrambled for cover. Witnesses told officers the attackers shot randomly, leaving victims inside the bar and in nearby areas as they fled the scene.

According to South African police, up to 12 suspects are believed to have been involved. Investigators confirmed that both handguns and a rifle were used in the attack, significantly increasing the scale of the devastation.

Among those killed was a driver working for an online ride-hailing service, underlining the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

Shots Fired Without Warning as Patrons Tried to Escape

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours, transporting the wounded to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed that 10 people were injured, several of them seriously, CBS News reported.

Bodies were found both inside the tavern and outside, where victims were reportedly struck as they attempted to flee. Officers cordoned off the area as forensic teams began collecting evidence and documenting the aftermath.

Gauteng's acting police commissioner Fred Kekana told SABC News that investigators were still in the early stages of the probe and were 'busy obtaining statements' from witnesses.

Manhunt Launched as Police Deploy Major Resources

A large-scale manhunt is now under way, with the suspects still at large. National and provincial crime scene management teams, serious crime investigators, crime intelligence officers and detectives were deployed to Bekkersdal within hours of the shooting.

Police said they are relying on witness accounts, forensic evidence and intelligence sources on the ground to identify those responsible. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili told Al Jazeera that witnesses described the suspects as shooting indiscriminately, and confirmed that a rifle and multiple handguns were involved. She urged tavern owners to strengthen security measures in response to the attack.

Community Left Reeling in Crime-Hit Township

Bekkersdal lies about 40 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg, close to major gold-mining areas. Established in the mid-20th century to house mine workers, the township has long faced poverty, unemployment and high crime rates.

Residents say violence and illegal firearms are a daily reality, but the scale of Saturday's attack has left the community deeply shaken.

Police confirmed the tavern was licensed and operating legally, countering early rumours that it may have been illegal.

Growing Alarm Over South Africa's Gun Violence Crisis

The Bekkersdal massacre is the second deadly shooting reported in the area in two weeks and comes amid heightened concern over South Africa's persistently high levels of violent crime.

Earlier this month, 12 people, including a three-year-old child, were killed when gunmen opened fire at a hostel near Pretoria.

In September 2024, another 18 people were shot dead at a rural homestead in Eastern Cape province in a separate incident that shocked the nation.

As investigators work through the night for answers, families across Bekkersdal are left mourning loved ones lost in yet another burst of senseless violence.

Police say the hunt for the gunmen continues, as South Africa once again confronts the deadly toll of unchecked firearms and organised attacks on civilian spaces.