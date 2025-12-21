Newly released documents by the FBI provide an inside look at how Jeffrey Epstein sexually exploited young girls, revealing the convicted sex offender had racist preferences for his victims.

The chilling new details come amid a furious backlash from Epstein's survivors, who are slamming the heavily redacted release of thousands of documents as a potential cover-up. They are demanding to know why so much information about the powerful men in Epstein's circle remains hidden from public view.

JE Didn't Want a Spanish or Dark Girl

According to The Guardian, Epstein had specific preferences when it came to the girls he was intimate with. For one, he disliked dark-skinned girls and was also not a fan of girls of Spanish descent. Epstein also reportedly did not want to be intimate with girls 18 years or older because he preferred younger girls. On one occasion, he asked for a girl's ID to make sure that she was not yet 18 years old.

On another occasion, a Dominican girl was introduced to Epstein, and the latter was reportedly not thrilled. 'JE didn't want a Spanish or dark girl,' the notes read.

Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Furious Over Redacted Document Release

The recently released document titled EFTA00004179 was part of 13 pages of investigative notes that formed part of the FBI's evidence against the late sex offender. Many of the names and key information in the document have been redacted, but it still painted a picture of what Epstein used to do to underage girls.

Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda slammed the partial release of the controversial files. She said that the unnecessary censorship of all those involved in the crimes proved that the rich are favoured over the victims. While speaking with The Associated Press, Lacerda urged lawmakers to release the Epstein files in full.

'Just put out the files and stop redacting names that don't need to be redacted. It's just -- who are we trying to protect?' she said.

Lacerda previously revealed that she was just 14 when Epstein sexually abused her. She also claimed to have seen Donald Trump hanging out with Epstein on more than one occasion.

Liz Stein, another Epstein survivor, criticised the Department of Justice's (DOJ) decision not to release the documents fully.

'For survivors, this deadline was not symbolic for us but was a real opportunity to see whether transparency would finally outweigh the protection of powerful interests, after decades of reporting this abuse. The DOJ's partial, staggered release—largely repeating already public information, lacking context, and extending beyond the statutory deadline—violates federal law and risks shielding the individuals and institutions who perpetrated and enabled this abuse, falling far short of the transparency intended by the Epstein Files Transparency Act,' she stated.

Accusations of a 'Cover-Up'

Gloria Allred, the lawyer who represented more than 20 Epstein victims, wondered if there is an ongoing cover-up favouring those in power.

'There was resistance by this administration to releasing the Epstein files. The question is, is there a cover-up? What are they hiding?' she told CNN.

Last week, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed that several hundred thousand documents related to Epstein's case will be released in the coming weeks. However, he stressed that some information will be redacted to further protect the victims' privacy. The additional files were released on Saturday, but the victims were still not satisfied with what they read.