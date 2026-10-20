Blueface was reportedly arrested in Santa Clarita, California, on Monday, 19 October 2026, after deputies responded to a false gun-threat report.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department representative told TMZ the rapper allegedly ignored police commands during the investigation.

The allegation concerns his conduct toward officers, not gun possession or responsibility for the emergency call.

The encounter follows other false emergency reports involving Blueface, who was released from prison in November 2025.

Deputies detained him during a separate swatting incident in August but released him without arrest after finding no crime. This time, according to TMZ, the police response ended with his arrest.

Why Blueface Was Arrested Following the Gun Threat

Deputies received a call at approximately 7.43pm about a man pointing a gun at someone at a Valencia business. The location is in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. Officers detained several people when they arrived, including Blueface, the sheriff's representative told TMZ.

The representative alleged that Blueface refused to follow deputies' orders and was arrested for delaying the investigation.

TMZ also reported that deputies booked him at the Los Angeles County Jail. The accounts reviewed did not include an independently verified booking record or subsequent court filing.

Local broadcaster KTLA received a narrower account from a watch commander at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

The commander confirmed that deputies detained one person on suspicion of delaying or obstructing them. However, the official could not identify that person as Blueface during the interview.

Livestreaming of Encounter Drew Attention

KTLA reported that the encounter happened while the rapper was livestreaming on Kick. The livestream drew attention, but it does not answer the questions raised by the two police accounts. TMZ attributed Blueface's arrest directly to a different sheriff's department representative.

Investigators ultimately found no armed man at the business. The representative speaking to TMZ described the report as a swatting hoax. Crucially, neither account establishes that Blueface threatened anyone with a gun or placed the emergency call.

The FBI describes swatting as a malicious false report designed to prompt an emergency response to an unsuspecting person's location. Such calls can endanger both residents and responding officers. The caller in Monday's incident has not been publicly identified, and the alleged target remains unclear.

The sheriff's representative did not explain which commands Blueface allegedly disobeyed or what happened immediately before his arrest. Neither report establishes that prosecutors have filed charges. An arrest, even when law enforcement reports it, does not prove guilt.

Blueface Faced Swatting Calls and Legal Trouble

This was not Blueface's first encounter with deputies after a bogus emergency call. On 24 August, TMZ reported that deputies had detained him and others at a Santa Clarita restaurant. Officers later released them after concluding no crime had occurred.

More false reports brought deputies to his Los Angeles-area home on 30 September. According to TMZ, one caller alleged harm to a child, while another reported a medical emergency. Responders found no medical emergency, and the calls were characterised as swatting attempts.

No verified link connects those calls to Monday's incident. Authorities have not identified a common caller or explained whether the incidents are part of the same investigation. Earlier encounters therefore provide context, not evidence about who made the latest false report.

Blueface, whose legal name is Johnathan Porter, received a probation sentence in Nevada in October 2023 over a 2022 Las Vegas shooting.

TMZ described him as currently on probation, though it has not independently confirmed the latest supervision details.

Separately, Blueface recently became engaged to Chrisean Rock at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona. Footage showed his proposal at Problem Lounge in October, following the couple's on-and-off relationship. No connection between their engagement and the police incident has been reported.

The emergency caller has not been identified, and the sheriff's department has not detailed the alleged refusal. The reports provide no confirmed court date or prosecutorial decision. Neither includes a response from Blueface or his representatives.