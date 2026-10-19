Influential record label Stones Throw Records has announced it is severing professional ties with Los Retros musician Mauri Tapia following four felony charges involving a child under ten in Southern California on 15 October.

Reports identify him as Mauricio Tapia, although his full legal name remains unconfirmed. Authorities arrested Tapia on 8 October and filed charges in Ventura County Superior Court on 12 October.

Stones Throw had already cancelled his scheduled 16 October festival appearance, but said it made that decision before it knew about the allegations.

Tapia, 26, is the musician behind Los Retros, a Southern California indie project influenced by older pop, soul and rock recordings. He performed at Coachella in April 2026, and his music has developed a substantial streaming audience.

Four Felony Charges in the Mauri Tapia Case

According to USA Today Network's review of court records, prosecutors filed four felony counts concerning a child under 10.

The report also describes special allegations relating to the child's vulnerability and Tapia's alleged abuse of a position of trust. Neither assertion amounts to a court finding. The precise conduct alleged in each count remains unclear from the available reports.

Tapia, a Moorpark resident, was arrested on 8 October and booked into Ventura County jail the next day, according to USA Today Network. His bail was set at $3 million (approximately €2.68 million and £2.25 million).

He had not entered a plea when the case was reported. The published information does not establish whether he has since posted bail or remains in custody. A bail amount alone does not establish someone's whereabouts.

Tapia is scheduled to return to Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday, 22 October. USA Today Network also reported that the Ventura County Sheriff's Office was investigating the case. Tapia is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and the allegations have not been tested at trial.

Stones Throw Distances Itself From Mauri Tapia

In a 15 October Instagram statement, Stones Throw said it had learnt of 'extremely serious and disturbing allegations' the previous day. The label was responding publicly ahead of Stones Throw 30, its anniversary festival in Los Angeles.

It offered an important clarification about the cancelled performance. 'We had previously announced the cancellation of his scheduled performance at Stones Throw 30 before we were aware of these circumstances,' the statement said.

The sequence is easily confused. Stones Throw did not originally cancel the appearance because of the criminal case. It decided to distance itself from Tapia later, after learning of the allegations.

'In light of this information, we are taking steps to disassociate ourselves from Tapia and his work,' the label said. It added that it would continue to assess the situation as more information becomes available.

That wording leaves questions about the practical consequences. The statement does not say whether the label will withdraw existing Los Retros recordings, whether planned releases will proceed, or whether all business ties have ended.

Los Retros began as a group but developed into a largely solo recording project. In a 2019 interview with Spotify for Artists, Tapia discussed playing and recording instruments himself, drawing on the sounds of earlier decades.

The project includes songs like 'Someone to Spend Time With' and 'Amtrak.' USA Today Network reported approximately 2.8 million monthly Spotify listeners on 15 October. That figure is a dated snapshot, not a measure of fan reaction.

No verified account of wider audience reaction appears in the available reporting. Social media speculation cannot substitute for evidence about the criminal allegations or their possible consequences.

Stones Throw has yet to explain what its announced steps mean for the Los Retros catalogue or for music already released.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed that active investigative inquiries remain ongoing ahead of the October arraignment.