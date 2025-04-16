Bank of America CFO Signals No Recession in Sight

In a climate of economic uncertainty, Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Borthwick, has offered a cautiously optimistic outlook, suggesting that a recession is not on the immediate horizon.

Speaking on 15 April 2025, Borthwick's remarks provide a counterpoint to growing concerns about global economic stability, particularly in light of recent trade tensions and market volatility.

Drawing on Bank of America's latest financial strategies and broader economic indicators, this article explores why Borthwick remains confident and what it means for the financial landscape.

A Measured Perspective on Economic Health

Borthwick's assertion that a recession is unlikely stems from Bank of America's robust financial performance and its reading of consumer behaviour. 'We don't see the signs of a downturn in the near term,' he stated, pointing to steady consumer spending as a key indicator.

This aligns with comments from Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, who noted on 15 April 2025 that consumer spending has yet to slow, reflecting resilience in household budgets. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis supports this, showing personal consumption expenditures rose by 2.8% annually through March 2025, a sign of sustained economic activity.

However, Borthwick tempered his optimism with pragmatism. Bank of America has increased its credit provisions, setting aside £1.16 billion ($1.53 billion) for potential future losses, a 12% increase from the previous year. This move reflects a cautious approach, acknowledging risks such as trade policy uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

The bank's strategy suggests a balance between confidence in current conditions and preparedness for unforeseen challenges.

Navigating Trade Tensions and Market Signals

Recent trade policies, including tariff announcements, have sparked fears of economic slowdown. A Reuters report from 3 April 2025 highlighted Bank of America's earlier warning that sustained tariffs could push the U.S. economy 'to the precipice of a recession.' Yet Borthwick's latest comments suggest these risks have not yet materialised into tangible threats.

Instead, he pointed to stabilising factors, such as corporate earnings and labour market strength, with U.S. unemployment holding steady at 3.8% as of March 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Market signals also paint a mixed picture. The S&P 500 experienced a 'death cross' on 14 April 2025, a technical indicator often associated with bearish trends. However, analysts on X noted that such patterns can also precede recoveries, suggesting the market's response to Borthwick's remarks may be one of cautious optimism.

This underscores the complexity of predicting economic trajectories amid competing indicators.

What Lies Ahead for Global Markets?

For now, Borthwick's confidence offers a reprieve, suggesting that businesses and investors may have breathing room to navigate the evolving landscape. The broader implications of his remarks extend beyond the U.S., influencing global market sentiment. As central banks worldwide monitor inflation and growth, Bank of America's proactive measures, like bolstering credit reserves, may set a precedent for financial institutions bracing for volatility.

With consumer strength and corporate resilience as tailwinds, the path to stability appears feasible, though not guaranteed.

Alastair Borthwick's assertion on 15 April 2025 that a recession is not imminent provides a hopeful narrative amid turbulent times. By balancing optimism with strategic caution, Bank of America positions itself as a steady hand in an unpredictable economic environment.