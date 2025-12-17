There is a particular kind of glow that accompanies a performer at the absolute zenith of their career, and this week in New York City, Ariana Grande practically radiated it.

Stepping out into the crisp evening air following a dinner at the renowned Italian haunt, Lattanzi, the 32-year-old star looked every inch the global powerhouse.

Flanked by her security detail and followed closely by the architect of American comedy himself, Lorne Michaels, Grande appeared to be basking in the afterglow of a year that has redefined the heights of musical-to-film transitions.

Draped in an oversized, statement white puffer coat that comfortably bundled her petite five-foot-two frame, the Grammy winner opted for a look that was both 'angelic' and effortlessly chic.

Her light brown hair was pulled back into a signature sleek bun, showcasing her meticulously applied winged eyeliner and a hint of glossy pink on the lips.

As she emerged from the restaurant, she flashed a warm, genuine smile at the throng of fans and photographers, a gesture that suggests she is finally finding a sense of peace amidst the whirlwind of her recent 'blindsiding' success.

A Triumphant Return As Ariana Grande Seen With SNL Boss Lorne Michaels

The sighting of the pair together is more than just a casual midtown dinner; it is a precursor to a major television milestone. It has been confirmed that Grande will return to the hallowed halls of Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live on 20 December.

This upcoming appearance marks her third time at the helm and her sixth time on the show in total, a testament to her enduring creative relationship with the NBC institution. Adding to the evening's prestige, she will be joined by the legendary Cher, who is slated as the musical guest.

The chemistry between the pop icon and the SNL team is well-documented. Only this week, Grande took to Instagram to share her anticipation, posting behind-the-scenes snapshots from her previous stint in October 2024.

'Can't wait to come home this week @nbcsnl ♡,' she wrote, signalling her deep affection for the cast, which includes her close friend and Wicked co-star, Bowen Yang.

This homecoming serves as the perfect victory lap for a star who has spent the last year traversing the globe on an exhaustive promotional tour for the Wicked franchise.

Breaking Records And Redefining Glinda For A New Generation

The context of this NYC appearance is, of course, the monumental impact of Wicked: For Good.

Released on 20 November 2025, the second and final chapter of Jon M. Chu's epic adaptation has shattered industry expectations, raking in nearly $500 million at the global box office to date.

With a staggering $150 million opening in North America alone, the film has secured its place as the third-biggest musical debut in history, trailing only the live-action versions of The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

However, for Grande, the rewards have been as much about artistic validation as they have been about financial milestones. Her nuanced portrayal of Glinda has earned her a second consecutive Golden Globe nomination—a feat she admits left her stunned.

Reflecting on the news with The Hollywood Reporter, she remarked, 'It is definitely just as exciting and kind of blindsiding. You don't expect something like this, let alone to happen twice for the same role. So I'm just deeply honoured. I'm just really moved by it.'

Central to this acclaim is the depth she brought to the character's internal life, particularly through the song The Girl in the Bubble.

Grande told Deadline that the track offers an 'intimate look' at Glinda's transformation, showcasing the duality between her bright public image and the vulnerable woman within.

As she prepares to blend her theatrical prowess with live comedy once more this weekend, it is clear that Ariana Grande isn't just a pop star anymore—she is a versatile, record-breaking force of nature.