Relationship rumours were re-ignited as the "A Star Is Born" director-actor was photographed vacationing in the Bahamas with his Russian model ex.

On Wednesday, the two were hanging out together again and were pictured sharing a hug in New York.

The exes were seen looking quite comfortable and happy with each other and were sharing friendly exchanges while walking with their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

Irina and Bradley were first linked in 2015 and were spotted on their first date as the pair attended a production of Finding Neverland in NYC. They then went public as a couple in 2016 after kissing in public during the L'Oréal Red Obsession Party in Paris.

Lea was born in 2017, and the couple was seen seemingly very much in love as they attended various high-profile events together. However, the pair eventually went their separate ways in 2019. Fans speculate that "A Star Is Born" and Cooper and Gaga's steamy Oscars performance might have had something to do with it.

While multiple theories of the couples' reconciliation are making rounds on social media, a source recently told E! News that this is not the case.

"They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter [Lea]. They do things as a family, and it's going well," said the insider.

The exes will continue to be linked to one another as they share their daughter together. Right now, it seems like Cooper and Shayk are both concentrating on their careers as they make sure to spend quality time with Lea.

The pair are both single and have been linked to other celebrities after their 2019 split. In July, Bradley was rumoured to be dating Hillary Clinton's close confidante Huma Abedin, with a source from ET confirming it.

Meanwhile, the supermodel's dating history includes Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and being romantically linked to Kanye West shortly after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the American rapper.