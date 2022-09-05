Spencer Pratt slammed Lisa Kudrow in a TikTok video after a fan asked him who he thought was the rudest celebrity he's ever met.

In the video, "The Hills" and "The Hills: New Beginnings" actor quickly responded with "Oh, that's easy. Phoebe from Friends; hands down one of the worst humans I've ever come into contact with, by far."

This revelation comes after Heidi Montag's husband shared the story of his interaction with the beloved Friends actress. Spencer recounts, "The year was 2009 and Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no-one wanted us there. It was almost like we were filming for Punk'd, and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn't care as there was delicious food and [an] open bar."

The reality television star further shared, "As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Kudrow] approaches, which was a little shocking as no-one had spoken to us at all at the party. Right in front of me, she tells Heidi that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I'm going to murder Heidi and that I have the eyes of a serial killer."

Spencer added how he looked at his wife to gauge her reaction and how they were waiting for hidden cameras to come out after the experience. Instead, they just watched as Lisa Kudrow walked away from them after her distressing statement.

The viral video has since received numerous mixed reactions from fans of both actors, with some defending the "The Comeback" actress and speculating that maybe she was "just having a bad day" or "You must've met her twin sister Ursula cause it could've never been phoeb's," in a reference to the actress' famous quirky "Friends" characters.