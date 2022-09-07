Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third baby together, a new report claimed.

People Magazine has confirmed that the 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and the 34-year-old Victoria's Secret model will be adding another member to their brood, who will be joining the couple's daughters 4-year-old Gio Grace, and 5-year-old Dusty Rose.

PageSix.com published recent photos of Prinsloo in a brown bucket hat and navy blue bikini. The supermodel was seen showing off her growing baby bump while vacationing in Maui with her husband and daughters.

The "Maroon 5" singer and his supermodel lover tied the knot in 2014 after the pair first started dating in May 2012. The loving parents have tried their best to keep their two young daughters away from the cameras apart from the occasional snaps on their respective Instagram accounts.

Back in 2019, the expecting mother celebrated motherhood by sharing a rare photo of her daughters on Instagram in support of Kate Upton's #Sharestrong social media movement to empower other moms.

Prinsloo wrote, "Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, I won't change a single thing, being [a] mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this," alongside a heartwarming photo of her daughters clinging around their mom.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, the VS Angel opened up about exploring the possibility of expanding their family of four with the "Sugar" singer.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," shared Behati.

She told the outlet, "Never say never! We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it,"

It appears that Levine and Behati are on their way to fulfilling their dream of having five kids with this newest addition to their family.

In April, the couple purchased Rob Lowe's $52 million California mansion, an extremely spacious home seemingly in preparation for the soon-to-be family of five.