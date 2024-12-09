In a harrowing incident that has left the New Ross community in County Wexford reeling, eight-year-old Malika Noor Al Katib was fatally stabbed while trying to protect her mother from a violent house intruder. The tragedy unfolded on Sunday night, 2 December, in the family's home, with Malika succumbing to her injuries the following morning at University Hospital Waterford. Her mother, Alisha Noor Al Katib, survived the attack but is grappling with immense grief and trauma.

The Suspect: Arrest and Background

The alleged perpetrator, 34-year-old Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi, was arrested at the scene after sustaining what authorities described as superficial, self-inflicted stab wounds. A Kuwaiti national, Al Tamimi had recently returned to New Ross after serving time in an English prison for a fraud-related offence.

According to reports from the New Ross Garda Station, Al Tamimi was formally charged with the murder of Malika and the attempted murder of her mother. He appeared in Gorey District Court, where Judge Kevin Staunton denied bail, stating that bail is not permitted for murder charges under Irish law. Al Tamimi has been remanded in custody and is set to appear via video link at Wexford District Court.

Legal aid was granted following claims that Al Tamimi is a man of no financial means. When confronted with the charges, Al Tamimi reportedly remained silent.

The Tragic Sequence of Events

The nightmare began around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday night when Malika, awakened by her mother's screams, ran downstairs to intervene. According to investigative sources, an argument erupted between Alisha and Al Tamimi over her access to social media. The confrontation escalated, resulting in Alisha being stabbed. In a horrifying act of violence, Al Tamimi is believed to have then turned on Malika, cutting her throat in front of her mother.

Emergency services arrived shortly after the attack, and Malika was rushed to hospital, but her injuries proved fatal. Alisha, though physically injured, is said to be emotionally shattered, struggling to come to terms with the loss of her young daughter.

Community Grieves the Loss of Malika

The New Ross community has been left devastated by the loss of Malika, described as a vibrant and kind-hearted child. Local councillor John Dwyer expressed the collective grief, noting that the family is inconsolable. Imam Rashid Munir of the Waterford Al-Munir Islamic Centre emphasised the importance of honouring Malika's memory with a dignified burial in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Therese White, the principal of New Ross Educate Together National School, paid tribute to her in a heartfelt statement. The school has implemented support measures to help staff and students process the tragedy. White highlighted Malika's bright spirit and how deeply she will be missed by her classmates and teachers.

The Fight Against Domestic Violence

This heartbreaking incident underscores the growing prevalence of domestic violence in Ireland. Women's Aid, a leading charity supporting victims of domestic abuse, reported a record number of disclosures in 2023. According to their latest figures, there was an 18% increase in reports compared to the previous year, totalling over 40,000 cases. Alarmingly, 86% of these involved abuse by a current or former male partner.

The escalating violence reflects the urgent need for stronger interventions to protect vulnerable individuals. The Women's Aid hotline, 1800 341 900, and their texting option are free.

The Garda Technical Bureau has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure justice for Malika and her grieving family. Authorities are appealing for information that could shed light on the events leading to this tragedy.