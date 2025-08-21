A toddler lost his arm in a horrific escalator accident at a busy shopping centre in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on Sunday. Doctors later confirmed the limb could not be saved.

The two-year-old boy, who has not been named publicly, was with his mother when his hand became trapped in the machinery. The Mother screamed as the escalator ripped through the child's arm.

What Happened

The accident unfolded at the Rodnik shopping centre in the city's centre. Local reports say the boy's hand slipped into a gap in the moving steps. The machine pulled his arm in before horrified onlookers could intervene.

Emergency services arrived quickly and rushed him to Chelyabinsk Regional Children's Hospital. Surgeons operated in an attempt to reattach the limb but later told reporters the damage was too severe.

Where and When

The incident occurred on 17 August, during one of the mall's busiest shopping periods. Families were using the escalators when the accident happened, with many witnessing the boy's mother desperately trying to pull him away. The escalator was cordoned off within minutes as investigators moved in.

Who Was Involved

The boy's mother reportedly collapsed from shock when she realised what had happened. Shoppers comforted her while paramedics treated the child. Hospital staff have since said the boy is in a stable condition, though he faces a long recovery.

Why It Happened

Investigators believe the child's hand slipped between the step and side panel of the escalator. Officials are checking whether a safety fault or poor maintenance contributed to the accident. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a case to examine whether negligence was involved.

Escalators are a common source of accidents involving children, with experts stressing the importance of close supervision. Clothing, shoes and hands can become trapped in the machinery if gaps or defects are present.

How Authorities Responded

The Rodnik shopping centre expressed sympathy to the family and confirmed the escalator was shut down immediately. Engineers and safety inspectors are carrying out checks on the machine. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses.

The manufacturer has also been asked to assist with the investigation. Inspectors will look at whether the escalator had passed its most recent maintenance checks.

Public Reaction

The case has sparked anger in Russia, with many taking to social media to demand stronger safety rules for malls and transport hubs. 'No parent should ever face something like this in a public space', one user wrote.

Doctors said the boy's survival is a relief but warned the psychological impact could be long-lasting. Rehabilitation will involve both physical therapy and counselling for the family.

What Comes Next

Officials have not said whether charges will be filed against mall operators or contractors, but criminal liability is possible if safety failings are found. Local authorities have pledged to review escalator safety across Chelyabinsk following the tragedy.

For now, the focus remains on the toddler's recovery and on preventing another family from facing the same ordeal.