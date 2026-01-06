Chris Jericho's potential return to WWE remains uncertain, with reports suggesting he may still be under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), despite speculation he could appear on Raw.

Rumours of a WWE comeback intensified after his contract with AEW was widely reported to have expired at the end of 2025. However, per SI.com, the nine-time world champion may still be listed on AEW's official roster page, complicating his availability for WWE programming.

Uncertainty Surrounds Chris Jericho's Availability for Raw

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Jericho's AEW status remains unclear.

'Jericho disappeared from TV in the Spring of 2025. We've heard nothing about whether his deal was extended or frozen during that time. However, Jericho is still on the company's roster page,' Sapp said.

Attempts to confirm his status with AEW reportedly went unanswered.

Sapp added that WWE sources indicated Jericho had not been factored into creative plans for Monday Night Raw on 5 January.

'They said that Chris Jericho has not been brought up creatively as of yet, and that he was not factored into the plans for [Monday's] Raw. It wouldn't be the first time we got worked, too,' he noted.

Teases From Raw Fuel Speculation

Fans were prompted to speculate further following comments from WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

While promoting WWE's Netflix anniversary special, Pearce asked, 'Who can break down the walls and claim the gold?' — a phrase widely interpreted as a reference to Jericho's iconic entrance theme, 'Break the Walls Down'.

Despite the suggestion, Jericho did not appear on the 5 January Raw episode, officially billed as RAW x Stranger Things. The show featured a stacked card, including CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.

Jericho's absence left fans questioning when or if he would make his WWE return, according to Yahoo News.

#WWERAW GM @ScrapDaddyAP previews the FIRST Raw of 2026 🔥



A special @Stranger_Things themed episode of Raw to kick off the new year!



📺: 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/MWCLKGl4AT — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2026

Jericho's Career and AEW Legacy

Jericho last appeared in WWE at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. He signed with AEW the following January, becoming the inaugural AEW Men's World Champion and helping establish the promotion alongside Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Jon Moxley.

During his six-year tenure at AEW, Jericho became one of the company's most prominent figures. His departure from regular AEW television in 2025 was reportedly influenced by the need to refresh storylines and keep the audience engaged.

Jericho's Hints at a 2026 Return

While his WWE return remains uncertain, Jericho has suggested he intends to continue wrestling in 2026. 'Well, you never know, man. That's the thing — I'm not done yet. So, still figuring out everything, and we'll see where I end up. But I'm pretty sure you'll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere,' he stated in late 2025.

What This Means for WWE Fans

For now, Jericho's return to WWE remains speculative. The January 5 Raw broadcast proceeded without him, but his potential appearance remains a talking point for fans and analysts alike.

WWE and AEW followers will be closely watching roster updates and creative teases for any confirmation of when Jericho might return to the squared circle.