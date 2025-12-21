For some of wrestling's most iconic figures, moral conviction now outweighs contracts as they step back from WWE amid controversy over the company's association with Donald Trump. In a move that has sent ripples through the professional wrestling world, several former and current WWE superstars are distancing themselves from the organisation over its ongoing relationship with the US President

The most high-profile example is WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who has publicly announced he is parting ways with WWE. Foley cited the company's continued association with Trump as the catalyst, stating that recent comments by the president following the deaths of director Rob Reiner and his wife were the 'final straw'.

A Defining Break: Mick Foley's Principled Exit

The most high-profile example of this trend is WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who has publicly announced he is parting ways with WWE, citing its continued association with Trump as the catalyst.

Foley, known to fans as Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love, took to social media on 16 December to make his position clear.

In an emotional Instagram statement, Foley wrote that he had been troubled by WWE's 'close relationship with Donald Trump' for months. Additionally, recent comments by Trump following the tragic deaths of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife were the 'final straw' for him.

He added: 'I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion... as long as this man remains in office.'

Foley also announced that he would not renew his WWE Legends deal when his current contract expires in June, stressing that his decision was one of conscience rather than convenience. 'I stands all I can stands, and I can't stands no more,' he wrote, quoting the classic line from Popeye to explain his choice.

Values Over Visibility

Stepping away from WWE is not without consequence. For Foley, a performer with decades of iconic moments, leaving the company means relinquishing both creative influence and future income streams. But to Foley and peers watching closely, the decision represents a personal reckoning. His critique went beyond WWE's politics and touched on wider issues he feels are important to fans and entertainers alike.

By choosing values over visibility, Foley has sparked conversations about where athletes and performers draw the line between professional opportunity and personal integrity.

Not Just One Man's Story

While Foley's exit has attracted the most attention, it reflects a broader narrative playing out quietly behind the scenes. Other past WWE talents and commentators have privately expressed discomfort with the company's stance, even if they have not made public statements.

WWE's relationship with Trump is deep and long-standing; Trump appeared on WWE programming in the past and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. That historical crossover between entertainment and politics now puts current talent in a complex position as expectations shift.

Some performers are choosing to limit appearances, decline public roles, or quietly renegotiate their involvement rather than take part in events that might signal support for political positions they oppose.

WWE's Response and the Wider Wrestling World

WWE has not issued an official response to Foley's announcement, and it remains to be seen how the company will navigate the reactions within its roster and fanbase.

Yet the wider wrestling community is watching closely. Rival promotions and independent organisations often highlight stories like Foley's as markers of shifting allegiances, which can influence where talent chooses to perform and how fans choose to engage.

For some wrestlers, the decision to distance themselves from WWE is not merely professional but deeply personal, driven by a desire to align their public roles with their values.

A Turning Point in Wrestling Culture

Foley's departure—and others like it—emphasises a broader shift in how athletes and entertainers approach institutional ties, especially when those ties cross into contentious political territory.

While WWE continues to command a global audience and remains a dominant force in sports entertainment, the choices of its stars reveal a wrestling culture grappling with its own identity in a politically charged era.

For Foley, the decision was simple: remain true to himself, even if it means walking away from the spotlight. For the industry, it may signal the beginning of a more values-driven era.