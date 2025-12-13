As the wrestling world prepared to bid farewell to John Cena, his most iconic rival, Adam 'Edge' Copeland, emerged from the digital shadows to offer a tribute that was as unconventional as their legendary feud.

Just hours before Cena's final match, Copeland—who now competes for All Elite Wrestling (AEW)—posted a cryptic homage that perfectly mirrored his former adversary's unique social media habits, a fitting endnote to a rivalry that defined an era.

Cryptic Emojis and South Park Nostalgia Mark a Rare Public Tribute

Adam Copeland took to Instagram to share a post that immediately sent wrestling purists into a frenzy of nostalgia. Rather than a traditional photo of a championship match or a backstage handshake, Copeland uploaded two very specific images that spoke to their shared cultural footprint.

One picture showed the crude, animated versions of them from South Park, while the other featured them as puppets—a deep cut for fans who remember the stranger chapters of their history.

The genius of the tribute, however, lay in the caption. Anyone familiar with Cena's online presence knows he famously posts images without context or captions, leaving fans to decipher the meaning.

In a fitting homage to this quirk, Copeland eschewed words entirely, captioning his photos with just two emojis: a shoe and a glass of whisky (👞🥃).

This wordless exchange speaks volumes about the bond formed between two men who anchored the WWE during the mid-2000s.

How a Decade-Long Feud Defined the 'Rated-R' Era of WWE

To understand the weight of this post, one must look at the sheer volume of history between the two. Adam Copeland and John Cena, once bitter former rivals, shared the ring numerous times in WWE.

The duo traded several championships over the years, including the prestigious World Heavyweight Title. Their chemistry was undeniable, often cited by historians as the perfect clash between Cena's unshakeable virtue and Edge's desperate opportunism.

The duo last faced off in a singles capacity on the 20 September 2010 edition of Raw, a bout where John Cena ultimately emerged victorious.

Their final in-ring outing together, however, saw them on the same side of the fight, marking a rare alliance. In a dark match at the SmackDown taping on 28 March 2011, Cena, 'Edge', Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio teamed up to defeat a stable consisting of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Miz, and Alberto Del Rio.

Adam "Edge" Copeland with a beautiful tribute to John Cena 🥹❤️#ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/nu8kyMeUCP — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) December 13, 2025

Capital One Arena Hosts the Final Curtain Call for the 17-Time Champion

The cryptic tribute arrived just ahead of what is arguably the most significant night in modern wrestling history.

Saturday Night's Main Event returned on 13 December, taking place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The night carried a heavy weight for the fans who grew up watching Cena, with everything building toward that one final match.

Choosing Gunther as his final opponent was a statement in itself, pitting the ultimate veteran against the new monster of the ring. But Cena didn't make the night just about his own goodbye.

In a move characteristic of his leadership, Cena wanted to give NXT talent an opportunity to shine on the big stage against top talent on the main roster.

The card reflected this blend of legacy and future potential. Beyond the main event, the night featured Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes taking on NXT Champion Oba Femi, and a tag team showcase where AJ Styles and Dragon Lee faced Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater.

For those looking to catch the replay or analyse the night's events, Saturday Night's Main Event is available to stream on Peacock for US viewers and on YouTube for most international markets.