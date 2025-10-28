WWE is always looking to keep fans on their toes and a layer of curiosity has crept through the wrestling world as WWE began dropping cryptic video teasers on its X account over the past weekend and into Monday Night Raw. The random clips of footsteps walking dramatically with no explanation, short and enigmatic, ignited massive speculation among fans and insiders about what they could mean. Many thought these were hints of a surprise return of a former star or perhaps even the debut of a new talent. The tone and timing made it seem as though something big was in the works. But the truth behind the videos was more strategic than sensational it seems as the mystery has been spoiled.

WWE Hits Fans With Cryptic Videos

As the videos appeared online, fans began piecing together clues and rumours. The visual tone, the musical cues, and the timing following recent major events all pointed to something major on the horizon. They were again aired throughout this week's episodes of WWE Raw but again without any explanation by the commentators. Earlier reports suggested that it was either the tease of the rumoured return of Chris Jericho or it might be the debut of a new talent. Even John Cena shared the same cryptic post on his Instagram further intriguing WWE fans, with speculation ramping up that maybe it was the tease of Cena's final opponent.

WWE's Mystery Videos Exposed

However, contrary to the wild speculation about returns and debuts, the teaser videos were not introducing a new wrestler or heralding the comeback of a former superstar. Instead, the reports indicate that WWE is gearing up for promotional material for WrestleMania 42. According to sources such as PWInsider Elite and WrestleVotes, the cryptic clips tie into marketing efforts for the event, with the full reveal expected imminently. The report named Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns as being the ones featured in the cryptic videos. As per sources the three top names were present at WWE offices last week filming material that would tie in with whatever announcement was coming. In one of the videos a man wearing jeans and a black boot is visible which has recently been Lesnar's constant attire.

For many fans, the idea of Lesnar, Reigns and Rhodes being simultaneously involved was enough to spark excitement about a major storyline shift, possible major match up or even a brand relaunch. This context places the mysterious videos as part of a crafted campaign rather than a last minute surprise. It also explains why the filming included names like Lesnar, Reigns and Rhodes: they are among the marquee stars WWE would logically feature when promoting its flagship event.

As of now the three particular stars reportedly in these videos are all in a flux. Brock Lesnar came back to fight John Cena, absolutely destroyed him and has not appeared since. Roman Reigns got taken out by The Vision as well and has been off TV for weeks. As for Cody Rhodes, he is the only one of the three currently on TV and active, as he is currently looking for the next contender for his WWE championship. But WrestleMania 42 is months away, so their current storylines may not affect whatever WWE is building with the three of them and these cryptic videos.