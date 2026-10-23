Former and current Brighthouse Life Insurance policyholders could qualify for a share of a proposed $9.25 million class action settlement over allegations that the insurer failed to lower certain insurance charges despite improved mortality expectations and reduced expenses.

The agreement also covers claims involving policies issued or administered by Brighthouse and its predecessor insurers, MetLife Insurance Company USA, MetLife Insurance Company of Connecticut, and Travelers Insurance Company. Brighthouse denies wrongdoing and has agreed to settle to avoid the expense and uncertainty of continued litigation. The proposed settlement remains subject to court approval, and payments are not guaranteed.

Who Qualifies for the Brighthouse Settlement?

Eligibility is limited to people who own or previously owned qualifying universal life insurance policies issued or administered by Brighthouse Life Insurance Company.

To qualify, a policy must meet the following criteria:

It was issued in one of the 50 US states, Puerto Rico, or a US territory.

It was issued and/or administered by Brighthouse Life Insurance Company.

It contains the language, 'We will base these (cost of insurance) rates only on our future outlook for mortality and expenses.'

The policy was in force, as determined under the applicable statute of limitations, as of April 6, 2021.

Policyholders should consult the official case website to review the eligibility criteria and understand their rights and options in the litigation.

How Much Could Eligible Policyholders Receive?

The proposed settlement fund totals $9.25 million, but individual payments have not been established as a fixed amount. Instead, eligible class members would receive a share of the net fund after deductions for attorneys' fees, legal expenses, settlement administration costs, and any court-approved award to the class representative.

According to Claim Depot, class counsel may seek up to $3,080,250 in attorneys' fees, while the proposed service award to the class representative is capped at $25,000. The court must determine the amounts ultimately approved, along with applicable expenses and administration costs. Any potential recovery will depend on the outcome of the lawsuit.

Do You Need to File a Claim?

According to the published settlement information, eligible class members do not need to submit a claim form to receive a payment. Under the proposed settlement, the administrator is expected to identify eligible recipients using existing records and mail cheques to their addresses on file, subject to final approval and the settlement's effective date. Policyholders whose mailing addresses have changed should contact the settlement administrator to update their information and reduce the risk of missing a payment.

Are There Exceptions to Being Included in the Settlement Class?

Certain policyholders and entities are excluded from the settlement class. These include:

Owners who opt out: Owners who submit a valid opt-out request are excluded only with respect to the specific class policy covered by that request.

Owners who submit a valid opt-out request are excluded only with respect to the specific class policy covered by that request. Judges and court personnel: Judge Margaret M. Garnett of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, any other circuit, district, or magistrate judge presiding over the case, and court personnel employed in the relevant judge's chambers or courtroom are excluded.

Judge Margaret M. Garnett of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, any other circuit, district, or magistrate judge presiding over the case, and court personnel employed in the relevant judge's chambers or courtroom are excluded. Brighthouse and related entities: Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, its affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, successors, predecessors, and any entity in which Brighthouse has a controlling interest are excluded.

Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, its affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, successors, predecessors, and any entity in which Brighthouse has a controlling interest are excluded. Certain officers and directors: Officers and directors of Brighthouse Life Insurance Company identified in its most recent Form 10-K annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded.

Officers and directors of Brighthouse Life Insurance Company identified in its most recent Form 10-K annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded. Representatives and successors: The legal representatives, successors, and assigns of the individuals or entities listed above are excluded only when acting in those respective capacities.

The legal representatives, successors, and assigns of the individuals or entities listed above are excluded only when acting in those respective capacities. Certain Georgia policyholders: Owners of Georgia-issued ULXP86 and ULXP88 policies are excluded with respect to those policies, which are referred to as the Excluded Policies.

If you are still unsure whether you are a member of the settlement class, review FAQ 5 on the official settlement website or call the settlement administrator toll-free at 1-877-318-7068 for more information.

Key Deadlines and Expected Payout Timing

The published settlement information lists 11 December 2026 as the deadline to opt out and January 26, 2027 as the fairness hearing date. These dates should be confirmed against the latest court-approved notice before policyholders rely on them.