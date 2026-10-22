T-Mobile customers in New York whose bills rose despite promises that their rates would never increase could qualify for refunds, free 5G phones or price protection. The benefits follow an agreement secured by New York Attorney General Letitia James after an investigation into the company's pricing practices.

Announced on 20 October 2026, the agreement could provide more than $38 million in benefits. T-Mobile increased prices on certain Price Guarantee Plans by about $5 per phone line in 2024, affecting approximately 252,957 plans in New York, according to the Attorney General's office.

Why T-Mobile Customers Could Receive Refunds

T-Mobile introduced its Price Guarantee Plans in 2017, advertising that customers' rates would never increase. However, the New York Attorney General's investigation found that the company raised prices in 2024 despite those promises. T-Mobile had included fine-print terms on its website that purportedly allowed price increases. The Attorney General's office said hidden disclaimers and contradictory statements did not excuse misleading consumers under New York law.

Under the agreement, T-Mobile must offer compensation to affected customers, honour its current and future price guarantees, and clearly disclose any limitations attached to those promises. The company must also pay $98,000 to New York.

How to Get T-Mobile Refunds or Free Phones

The available benefits depend on the category assigned to customers by T-Mobile.

1. Cancel Your Plan and Get a Refund

Customers identified as using 4G phones can cancel their plans and receive a refund of their last monthly payment plus a $25 gift card. Other affected customers, including those who have upgraded to 5G, can also cancel and receive a refund of their last monthly payment. The additional gift card is specified for the 4G customer group.

2. Get a Free 5G Phone or Handset Credit

Eligible customers in the 4G category can remain with T-Mobile and choose one of the following:

A free 5G phone valued at $250

A $150 credit towards a more expensive handset

Customers who stay with the company will also receive protection against plan price increases until at least 2029.

3. Keep Your Plan With Price Protection

Other affected customers, including those who have upgraded to 5G, can remain with T-Mobile under a guarantee that their plan prices will stay unchanged until 2029. The free-phone and handset-credit options are not listed among the benefits specified for this group. These customers can instead cancel their plans and receive a refund of their last monthly payment.

What Customers Should Do Next

Customers who enrolled in a Price Guarantee Plan between 2017 and 2019 should review their account details and past bills to determine whether their plans may have been affected by the 2024 increases. Enrollment dates alone do not confirm eligibility. They should contact T-Mobile to verify their eligibility, available benefits, and the steps required to accept an offer. Customers should not assume that refunds or handsets will arrive automatically.

The Attorney General's announcement does not specify a universal claim deadline or a single public application process. Customers should confirm the applicable procedure directly with T-Mobile. For further details, New York residents can consult the official announcement from the New York Attorney General's office.

What the Agreement Means for Customers

The agreement could provide more than $38 million in combined value through refunds, handset benefits, and protection against future price increases. This is the estimated value of the available benefits, not a guarantee that every affected customer will receive a cash payment.

The agreement also requires T-Mobile to honour its price guarantees and clearly disclose any restrictions. Eligible customers should confirm their options directly with the company before deciding whether to cancel their plans or accept a handset benefit.