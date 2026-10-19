An oilfield worker has accused Baker Hughes of unsafe workplace instructions and retaliation after an alleged exposure to hydrogen sulphide during a training session. Theresia Breen claims the incident led to heart and breathing conditions requiring emergency treatment.

Breen, who lives in Wyoming, filed a lawsuit in Harris County, Texas, alleging that a senior employee instructed her to put her head inside several fracturing tanks without protective equipment. She claims she was later diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart, and acute bronchospasm, which narrows the airways.

The lawsuit also alleges that Baker Hughes employees excluded her from professional meetings and withdrew workplace benefits, including access to a company car, after she filed a workers' compensation claim. The allegations have not been established in court.

Worker Alleges Dangerous Instructions During Training

According to the complaint, Breen joined Baker Hughes as a business development manager in October 2024. Shortly afterwards, a senior employee allegedly instructed her to inspect the contents and internal structure of several fracturing tanks by putting her head inside them. Breen claims she received no protective equipment and inhaled hydrogen sulphide during the incident. She also alleges that the employee knew the instructions posed a health risk.

Frac tanks are large containers used in oilfield operations to store liquids and other materials. Depending on their contents, they may pose chemical or gas exposure risks. Hydrogen sulphide is a toxic gas that can cause breathing difficulties, dizziness, and loss of consciousness. High concentrations can be fatal. The lawsuit does not specify what the tanks contained at the time of the alleged incident.

Lawsuit Links Exposure to Heart and Breathing Conditions

Breen alleges that she became dizzy after the incident and sought emergency medical treatment. According to the complaint, she was diagnosed with pericarditis and acute bronchospasm. The lawsuit links these conditions to the alleged exposure, but that causal connection has not been established in court.

Breen says she continues to require medical follow-up, although the extent of any lasting effects remains unclear. The case may also raise questions about workplace safety procedures, employee training, and the steps employers take to protect workers from potential chemical hazards during oilfield operations. Any findings could depend on the evidence presented and the court's assessment of the events described in the complaint

Worker Claims Retaliation After Compensation Filing

Breen alleges that Baker Hughes employees excluded her from professional meetings and withdrew benefits available to colleagues, including access to a company car, after she filed a workers' compensation claim.

She is seeking lost wages, back pay, and other employment benefits. The lawsuit alleges that the company violated protections under the Texas Labor Code against retaliation for filing workers' compensation claims. Whether the alleged workplace actions violated those protections remains for the court to determine.

Baker Hughes Declines to Comment on Pending Litigation

Baker Hughes, the Houston-based energy technology and oilfield services company, has declined to comment on the case. Cara Vasquez, an attorney representing Breen, told the Houston Chronicle: 'We look forward to this matter proceeding in the court and reaching a resolution for our client.'